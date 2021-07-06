Tjilambanyika drops single

Francistown-based musician Tjilambanyika has released his first-ever solo traditional song titled ‘Tjozana zhwatjo’.

Formerly with House Kwasa artist Freddy Mdico, Tjilambanyika who also goes by the name Trooper is a former member of Tjilenje Tje Ngwao Traditional group.

“With all the experience gained he decided to go solo. “I intend to release a full album by the end of the year,” he said.

The new song was recorded by Producer, Tyson Bhengo at SoulBeat Studios in Coloured Location.

Tjilambanyika said that although he has experimented with a couple of genres, traditional seems to be his calling.

“I want to establish myself as a traditional artist with a full compliment of six dancers,” he told GiG.

Rating: 8/10.