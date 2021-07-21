Connect with us

Tragic home- wrecking scandal

Published

ACCUSED OF MARRIAGE-WRECKING: Banks Kentse
BDP CHAIRMAN – COMMUNICATIONS, DENIES AFFAIR WITH CELEBRITY’S WIFE

The Chairman of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Communications, Kagelelo Banks Kentse, is embroiled in a bitter and tragic marriage-wrecking scandal that has reached the Office of the President (OP).

Kentse’s alleged home-wrecking mess allegedly landed on President Masisi’s desk after his alleged married mistress suffered a severe mental breakdown and her husband (a local celebrity known to this publication) decided to report the matter to the President.

According to a source close to the cheated husband, “The celebrity caught his wife messing around with Kentse and she was so terrified and shocked that her mind snapped immediately and she was later admitted to a mental institution for assessment.”

Meanwhile, The Voice can confirm that the distraught celebrity had confronted Kentse with a text message that reads, “Mrena kenna monna waga *** lewena jaaka ntse omo robala mo teng ha dikoloi… nne kere kego bolelle gore lapa le thubegile Nd my wife is at Sabrana in Lobatse… so parents are coming anytime to visit you ko block 9 about the issue. Oka tswella wamo thola KO mental seka wa mmatla fela le roballana ko molapo ko parking. Ke setseno now ko Lobatse.”

(Loosely translated to: “My man, I am the husband to *** I know you have been sleeping together and I just wanted to tell you that my marriage has broken down because of that and my parents will be visiting you about the issue at your house in Block 9. You can check on her because she has been admitted to a mental hospital, don’t just look for her to sleep with her at Molapo parking lot. She is now unwell.”)

However, asked about the scandal, the visibly distraught celebrity said he did not want to comment on the story because of his wife’s mental illness.

“I am at a difficult place right now with all that is going on and I have approached President Masisi to intervene,” he said.

Reached for comment, Kentse denied the affair but confirmed an encounter with an angry husband.

“Not so long ago, I received a text message from someone who identified himself as *** (names withheld). I didn’t exactly confirm if it was him or not. I simply thought then that they had sent a text to a wrong number and I did tell them as such,” he said.

Kentse further stated: “But as I did respond then and as I also now respond to you, I completely have no idea what he or you are talking about. I hope the intention is not to merely and unnecessarily scandalise my reputation, drag in the mud my name, and in the process dubiously assassinate my character. My friend, I absolutely have no idea what you are talking about if it is indeed **(names withheld) who sent a text to me and if you are in anyway in contact with him, please just tell him that he is mixing me up with someone else and that I am not involved anyhow in what he is going through.”

The Voice further contacted the President through the Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalefi Leagajang, who said he was not aware of the issue.

“I am not aware of this issue, but it is indeed a personal matter as you also said. There is nothing wrong with anyone who has direct or even indirect access to the President approaching him for any kind of help. I therefore cannot confirm whether indeed he has appealed to the President or not. If indeed it is true he appealed to and met the President over the alleged matter, then my guess is that they were treating the matter with confidentiality because it is personal. I will therefore not like to draw the Office of the President into it,” Leagajang said in a statement.

*Disclaimer: The Voice chose to omit the names of the husband and wife out of respect for her mental health.

  1. Thato

    July 21, 2021 at 11:09 am

    Dilo tsedi dirwang ke bagolo le ntsà eka se di bogole.Tota bagolo le re ruta eng?😣

