UDC to crack whip on indiscipline

Umbrella for Democratic Change will take stern measures against party members who bring the party name into disrepute.

When addressing a Press Conference yesterday following UDC’s National Executive Meeting over the weekend, UDC President Duma Boko, gave a summary of the key resolutions of the meeting in which he said that all leaders and members must cease, and desist from all misconduct and utterances that tarnish the organization image.

He said that stern measures will be taken against all those who will breach the expected standards of behavior. “Each party within the UDC is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that its members comply with the expected standards of behavior and any errant members will be dealt with by the party whose member(s) has or have been reported and appropriate disciplinary measures applied.”

Boko said that the image of the UDC must be protected at all times. “It is our collective responsibility as its leaders and members to jealously defend and enhance its brand equity. We must all mediate whatever differences may arise between us with due diffidence; in a spirit that upholds the sanctity and worth of each and every member of the UDC.”

He said that they must acknowledge that over the last few weeks they have fallen short of these lofty standards. “The UDC has been traduced in a most unwelcome blaze of negative publicity. The narrative of doom and failure that we ourselves propagated demoralized the nation and communicated grim forebodings with respect to the future. All our leaders and members must take full responsibility for this and act decisively to put an end to it,” he said.

He also mentioned that a team building retreat will be held on 7th August 2021 and that the Secretary Generals of the member parties will arrange for it, working closely with the Vice President.

In other commitments that he made, Boko said that the UDC has recommitted itself to cooperation talks with other opposition parties and has mandated a team to prepare a framework for the talks which will then be shared with the other parties and enable a more structured and properly coordinated process. “We call on our members to rise to the defence and jealous protection of their UDC. Martin Luther King Jr. states in his captivating eloquence that, ‘There is amazing power in unity. Where there is true unity every effort to disunite only serves to strengthen the unity.’ May we be inspired and strengthened. The palpable pain of the majority of our citizens requires us to apply our energies to the removal of the corrupt and moribund BDP.”