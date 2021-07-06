Vee on a roll

Local artist Odirile Sento is a man on a mission.
Vee Mampeezy has become the envy of other artists who have watched on in admiration at the diminutive star’s steady rise.
From number one hits, fancy cars, a model wife, and numerous business ventures, Vee has it all.
The star recently re-launched his Maveeta bottled water which is now available across the nation.
While Yours Truly was still marveling at Vee’s winning moves, the ‘Letlhale la tsamaya’ hit-maker launched his own Aloe Vera drink!
Now just this week Shaya decided to treat himself to Mampeezy’s drink (support local akere), and to my utter shock, I learned that the product is not even local, it’s manufactured in South Africa!
In my limited business understanding, this could only mean one thing – there’re retailers in Mzansi selling Mampeezy’s Aloe Vera, now that’s big.
Vee’s on a roll.