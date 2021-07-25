Connect with us

Vee recuperating at SKMTH

Published

Main deck’s G-West official opening
Vee Mampeezy

Kwaito-Kwasa star, Odirile ‘Vee’ Sento reportedly suffered a serious health scare on Thursday night and was admitted at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital (SKTH) for Covid-19.

Mampeezy, as he’s affectionately known confirmed his ill-health to Voice Online noting that he felt sick after a video shoot for his latest single “Phoko”.

“We were shooting a music video for Phoko with fellow artist, Chef Gustos, and a friend to one of the crew members who didn’t know he was Covid-19 positive joined us and that’s how we were compromised. Next time we will not allow in the set, anyone without proof of a Covid-19 test,” he said.

Vee says he went on isolation for a week until his health deteriorated last week Thursday.

“I think after a week everyone else had recovered except me. I then went to my doctor who did his best but he ended up referring me here,” Vee explained.

This morning (Sunday) the ‘Dumalana’ hitmaker was full of life, proclaiming his faith in prayer as his journey to full recovery continued.

“Jesus is really keeping me, prayers are coming very well. People are really praying for me. I am not sure when I will be released but the doctors are happy with progress so far,” Vee tells us further adding he has not had any other complications.

Vee further thanks the staff at SKTH for their care and customer service.

@sharonmathala
Sharonm@thevoicebw.com

