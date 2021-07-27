Walker eyes gunners PRO office

Oarabile Kgosiesele is working on spreading his wings from the entertainment sector to football.

Known as Walker Dibe or Simply Walker on Social media, the United Artists Social Club member is contesting for the position of Public Relations Officer at the Lobatse based Premier league club, Extension Gunners.

Walker is known for helping artists with equipment and getting some gigs.

“I was born a Gunners supporter and I think it is time I use my experience in helping the team. I want to give back to my community by helping the brand that is Extension Gunners to grow the same way I have been helping artists,” he said in a short interview with Big Weekend.