A ray of hope

MAUN PRIVATE HOSPITAL TO EASE DISEASE BURDEN IN NGAMILAND

The newly opened Maun Private Hospital is expected to ease the disease burden in the Ngamiland District.

The 26-bed facility and Maun’s only private hospital was officially opened last week Saturday by the Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe.

Speaking at the event, Lelatisitswe revealed that the opening of the hospital is a very important milestone amid the Covid-19 pandemic as it marks growth in the health care system in Ngami District and the nation at large.

“Ngami District is vast and highly populated yet catering for other surrounding districts which has resulted in overwhelming of available health resources more especially during this time when Covid-19 is rampaging the entire country and entire world” revealed Lelatisitswe.

According to Lelatisitswe, Maun Private Hospital comes at the right time when the health care services are overwhelmed.

“Maun Private Hospital comes at a time when the health care services are at peak in demand due to the rise in non-communicable diseases and the Covid-19 scourge and many other related health challenges. The government cannot carry this burden alone therefore partnering with new facilities will take the ministry and district a long way in caring for patients,” added Lelatisitswe.

For her part, Maun Private Hospital Chairperson, Divya Kallarackal, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for having facilitated the administrative process that has led to their achievement. She further highlighted that they believe that their hospital will help alleviate the disease burden of the community of Maun and the district.

Maun Private Hospital Manager, Gerard Kankuru, revealed that their mandate is to offer first class medical health care. According to Kankuru, the existence of Maun Private Hospital will also minimise the referral of some cases to other areas like Francistown and Gaborone since it has skilled medical specialists.

“We have qualified and very skilled specialists like gynaecologist, surgeon, pediatrician, anesthesiologist, physicians while other specialists like cardiologist, urologist, neurologist, orthopedic surgeon are still to arrive,” revealed Kankuru.

The hospital has an emergency unit, outpatient department, maternity and gynaecology services, admissions, operating theatre and other services like laboratory, pharmacy and radiology.