Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

A Spanish touch in the hood

Published

CREATING EMPLOYMENT: Toteng
CREATING EMPLOYMENT: Toteng

El Paradiso Restaurant adds flavour to Monarch

The domineering presence of El Paradiso Restaurant is an entertainment highlight that cannot be missed.

The classy interior, lit-up in a faint purple glow, is as exotic as its name, which simply means ‘The Paradise’, suggests. Its charm offensive is reflected in the eager faces of the friendly staff who are always willing to go an extra mile to ensure a good time is had.

Located in Monarch Area 7 in a complex known simply as Liquor, the restaurant with a Spanish touch offers both local and exotic dishes.

SUMPTUOUS MEALS: Paradiso platter

SUMPTUOUS MEALS: Paradiso platter

As well as Setswana cuisine, El Paradiso offers sumptuous meals that includes a wide range of English breakfast, snacks, chicken (grilled or fried), grilled or fried juicy steaks and their signature Paradiso platter.

The restaurant serves an al carte menu, which basically means the food is prepared on an order basis. The kitchen is located in the VIP area which, when Covid-19 restrictions permit, also serves a wide range of cocktails, whiskies, spirits and wines.

The wider well-stocked bar area has a dance floor, two serving points and a wooden sitting arrangement for diners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The restaurant owner, Tebogo Toteng believes his establishment, which opened its doors in December last year, will eventually emerge as the biggest entertainment joint in Francistown.

The budding entrepreneur said they work hard every day to try and make their customers’ experience a memorable one.

“Before closure of liquor restaurants we were being proven right every day,” he declares with a nonchalant shrug.

El Paradiso Restaurant is an inspirational story that tells a tale of an up-market restaurant lifestyle deep in Kasi.

Toteng was born and raised in the streets of Monarch. The idea of starting a decent eatery came to him after he grew weary of having to venture out of the hood whenever he wanted a good chilling place.

“Nothing beats the vibes in the Kasi! So we needed a place where we can chill, have fun, listen to good music at reasonable prices. We are the biggest bar and restaurant in Monarch,” he states matter-of-factly.

YUMMY: Snack time at El Paradiso

YUMMY: Snack time at El Paradiso

While the restaurant is currently closed because of Covid restrictions, Toteng affirms that El Paradiso will bounce back stronger than ever.

“We are using the time to renovate, come with new ideas so that once things get back to normal, we give our customers the true kasi feeling,” he adds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“What would Kasi be without our steak and ‘chisa nyama’ and the music? I’m happy that our building is sound proof so we can blast ourselves out without being a nuisance. We are busy building the brand and in a few years we want this brand to be synonymous with entertainment in Francistown.”

As well as captaining a successful business venture, Toteng hopes to inspire other young black entrepreneurs and show them they too can own big things as long as they put their mind to it.

“You need to dream big,” he bellows, pounding his desk for maximum effect.

“We are proud because there are a lot of things we have achieved before we closed. We had begun supplying ourselves with chicken and getting our vegetables from local farmers,” Toteng reveals.

As a parting short, the El Paradiso kingpin thanked his loyal customers for their support.

“Sanitize and observe all Covid-19 regulations, and once everything normalises, the Paradiso crew will be back to give you a true Kasi experience,” he concludes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

HORN: Miracle\'s apparent lucky charm HORN: Miracle\'s apparent lucky charm

News

Sex-mad pastor’s magic horn

#Prophet’s late night dreams betray fiancé’s cheating ways #Charms, supernatural oil and plenty of sex make for godly mess A suspected conman who posed...

1 day ago
The first lady of finance The first lady of finance

Business

The first lady of finance

This week Meet the Boss meets FirstCred Managing Director, Dudu Garekwe who has been at the helm of the micro-financing company since April 2018....

2 days ago
Home comforts Home comforts

News

Home comforts

BITC look within for investment opportunities In response to the economic troubles caused by the pandemic globally and in the face of dwindling foreign...

2 days ago

News

Horror knife attack leaves mum and daughter in hospital

Teen’s lover arrested for double attempted murder A young man who allegedly stabbed his teenage girlfriend over and over again before turning the knife...

2 days ago

News

Divided on the poverty line

* ‘Eradication Programme has helped reduce poverty!’ insists Mthimkhulu * ‘P1.4 billion spent on PEP but poverty is on the rise!’ maintains Saleshando Although...

2 days ago
GUILTY VERDICT: Phadi Solomon GUILTY VERDICT: Phadi Solomon

News

‘It was cold blooded murder!’

Court dismiss herdboy’s self-defence claims A herdboy’s justification that he acted in self-defence when he killed another man has failed to convince Francistown High...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Nothing would fit

A blow by blow account of a battle to beat the bulge Sporting a neatly trimmed beard and a trendy haircut, he walks with...

2 days ago

News

Magistrate locks away rapist to protect women and girls

SERIAL OFFENDER GETS 35-YEAR JAIL SENTENCE A convicted serial rapist was this week sentenced to a total of 35 years in jail to keep...

2 days ago

International

Whipping nurses, doctors into line

In the past, Zimbabwean healthcare workers could go on strike for months, even leaving patients to die as they protest their grievances. However, those...

2 days ago
HEALTH CONSULTANT:: Ofentse Moseja Dibotelo HEALTH CONSULTANT:: Ofentse Moseja Dibotelo

Entertainment

Food for thought

LIFE-SAVING LESSONS FROM A DIETICIAN With the Covid-19 death toll rising at a frightening rate, the importance of health is at an all time...

2 days ago

News

Haunted by grandad’s ghost

ATTEMPT TO APPEASE THE DEAD LANDS OLD MAN IN TROUBLE A tribesman who erected a kgotla structure to appease his ancestors has ended up...

2 days ago

News

A ray of hope

MAUN PRIVATE HOSPITAL TO EASE DISEASE BURDEN IN NGAMILAND The newly opened Maun Private Hospital is expected to ease the disease burden in the...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Blind faith

Singer puts his trust in God With Covid-19 claiming local lives faster than ever before and the all-important vaccine in short supply, Gospel artist,...

2 days ago

News

Maun women’s one-stop craft market dream

A group of women in Maun who use mostly recycled materials to make handcrafts have a big dream of some day opening a one-stop...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Eying Miss Independence glory

United House Party regular Goitsemodimo Tsitsi Popelelo has her eyes set on the Miss Independence 2021/22 crown. The 26-year-old beauty is also a Sunday...

2 days ago

Politics

BCP VP on stepping down and unity in the UDC

History would judge us harshly if we, the BCP and BNF, failed to work together to unseat the BDP in 2024 – Gobotswang Member...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.