Blind faith

Singer puts his trust in God

With Covid-19 claiming local lives faster than ever before and the all-important vaccine in short supply, Gospel artist, Bonang Karome has urged the public to put their faith in God.

The 33-year-old religious crooner has no doubts the Almighty will heal the nation and is keen to broadcast this confidence in his new single, ‘Yahweh’.

Having first taken up the mic as a Kwaito singer back in 2008, Karome recently made the switch to Afro Gospel Hip Hop after the good Lord came into his life.

It was to have a big impact, not just on Karome’s life, but his music as well.

“Back then I was not born again, and when I gave my life to Christ it brought change even in my music career. I want the people to know that whatever challenges we face in life we cannot overcome by ourselves but if we give everything to God, he will win our battles for us. All the glory belongs belong to him, the most high God: when I am down he picks me up,” declared the ‘Gaba Tsebe’ hit-maker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the music industry, Karome is certain happier times lie ahead.

“We cannot fold our arms and stop doing music because the industry is crippled. I do my music with the little I have and when all this is over, I will have achieved a lot. I am currently making a name for myself!”

‘Yahweh’ was recorded at CMD records in Maun and produced by Carlos. Let’s hope Karome’s confidence in divine intervention is well placed!