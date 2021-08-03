Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Blind faith

Published

KEEPING THE FAITH: Karome

Singer puts his trust in God

With Covid-19 claiming local lives faster than ever before and the all-important vaccine in short supply, Gospel artist, Bonang Karome has urged the public to put their faith in God.

The 33-year-old religious crooner has no doubts the Almighty will heal the nation and is keen to broadcast this confidence in his new single, ‘Yahweh’.

Having first taken up the mic as a Kwaito singer back in 2008, Karome recently made the switch to Afro Gospel Hip Hop after the good Lord came into his life.

It was to have a big impact, not just on Karome’s life, but his music as well.

“Back then I was not born again, and when I gave my life to Christ it brought change even in my music career. I want the people to know that whatever challenges we face in life we cannot overcome by ourselves but if we give everything to God, he will win our battles for us. All the glory belongs belong to him, the most high God: when I am down he picks me up,” declared the ‘Gaba Tsebe’ hit-maker.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the music industry, Karome is certain happier times lie ahead.

“We cannot fold our arms and stop doing music because the industry is crippled. I do my music with the little I have and when all this is over, I will have achieved a lot. I am currently making a name for myself!”

‘Yahweh’ was recorded at CMD records in Maun and produced by Carlos. Let’s hope Karome’s confidence in divine intervention is well placed!

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

HORN: Miracle\'s apparent lucky charm HORN: Miracle\'s apparent lucky charm

News

Sex-mad pastor’s magic horn

#Prophet’s late night dreams betray fiancé’s cheating ways #Charms, supernatural oil and plenty of sex make for godly mess A suspected conman who posed...

1 day ago
The first lady of finance The first lady of finance

Business

The first lady of finance

This week Meet the Boss meets FirstCred Managing Director, Dudu Garekwe who has been at the helm of the micro-financing company since April 2018....

2 days ago
Home comforts Home comforts

News

Home comforts

BITC look within for investment opportunities In response to the economic troubles caused by the pandemic globally and in the face of dwindling foreign...

2 days ago

News

Horror knife attack leaves mum and daughter in hospital

Teen’s lover arrested for double attempted murder A young man who allegedly stabbed his teenage girlfriend over and over again before turning the knife...

2 days ago

News

Divided on the poverty line

* ‘Eradication Programme has helped reduce poverty!’ insists Mthimkhulu * ‘P1.4 billion spent on PEP but poverty is on the rise!’ maintains Saleshando Although...

2 days ago
GUILTY VERDICT: Phadi Solomon GUILTY VERDICT: Phadi Solomon

News

‘It was cold blooded murder!’

Court dismiss herdboy’s self-defence claims A herdboy’s justification that he acted in self-defence when he killed another man has failed to convince Francistown High...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Nothing would fit

A blow by blow account of a battle to beat the bulge Sporting a neatly trimmed beard and a trendy haircut, he walks with...

2 days ago

News

Magistrate locks away rapist to protect women and girls

SERIAL OFFENDER GETS 35-YEAR JAIL SENTENCE A convicted serial rapist was this week sentenced to a total of 35 years in jail to keep...

2 days ago

International

Whipping nurses, doctors into line

In the past, Zimbabwean healthcare workers could go on strike for months, even leaving patients to die as they protest their grievances. However, those...

2 days ago
HEALTH CONSULTANT:: Ofentse Moseja Dibotelo HEALTH CONSULTANT:: Ofentse Moseja Dibotelo

Entertainment

Food for thought

LIFE-SAVING LESSONS FROM A DIETICIAN With the Covid-19 death toll rising at a frightening rate, the importance of health is at an all time...

2 days ago

News

Haunted by grandad’s ghost

ATTEMPT TO APPEASE THE DEAD LANDS OLD MAN IN TROUBLE A tribesman who erected a kgotla structure to appease his ancestors has ended up...

2 days ago

News

A ray of hope

MAUN PRIVATE HOSPITAL TO EASE DISEASE BURDEN IN NGAMILAND The newly opened Maun Private Hospital is expected to ease the disease burden in the...

2 days ago

News

Maun women’s one-stop craft market dream

A group of women in Maun who use mostly recycled materials to make handcrafts have a big dream of some day opening a one-stop...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Eying Miss Independence glory

United House Party regular Goitsemodimo Tsitsi Popelelo has her eyes set on the Miss Independence 2021/22 crown. The 26-year-old beauty is also a Sunday...

2 days ago

Politics

BCP VP on stepping down and unity in the UDC

History would judge us harshly if we, the BCP and BNF, failed to work together to unseat the BDP in 2024 – Gobotswang Member...

2 days ago
MIXING IT WITH THE BIG BOYS: Mercy Ellias MIXING IT WITH THE BIG BOYS: Mercy Ellias

Business

Khoemacau look to engineer change

Cooper Mine strive to empower women Located in Toteng village, some 65km out of Maun, Khoemacau Copper Mine is grooming women engineers in an...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.