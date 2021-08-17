Blood flows in colored

Argument over a mattress leads to murder

For the second time this year, Francistown’s Colored location turned a deadly shade of red as blood was once again spilled in the neighbourhood on Sunday night.

The latest murder was reportedly sparked after an argument over a mattress by two men believed to be former housemates.

The death toll nearly rose to two, with police arriving in the nick of time, saving the suspect, 32-year-old Kobe Suvee Simon from the hands of an angry mob baying for his blood.

Simon is accused of stabbing Onkemetse Hlomane, 37, to death with a sharp object suspected to be a knife.

It is thought the trouble started when Hlomane went round to Simon’s house and asked him for his mattress back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Central Assistant Superintendent, Douglas Khumalo revealed his station received the report at around 1915 hours on Sunday.

“It was reported by someone who said he saw the suspect chasing the deceased with a knife until he fell down. The deceased had gone to the suspect’s house, who he found with his cousin. The report further states that the deceased demanded his mattress back and the cousin left them to talk. From there we do not know what really transpired.”

When the cops arrived on the scene, Hlomane was already dead and Simon was whimpering in pain, a bloody mess after suffering a beating from angry residents.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the young suspect looked worse for wear, his face dark with purple bruises and cuts, his thumb bandaged up.

During his short arraignment, Simon was denied bail, with the prosecution noting it was in his best interests to remain behind bars as his life could be in danger should he be set free so soon after the incident.

“The accused was arrested by residents of Colored location and they inflicted pain on him. We fear for his life as the members of the public and the family of the deceased are still angry,” noted State Prosecutor, Mungisto Chigala.

Asked if he had anything to say, Simon, responding in a barely audible voice, replied he did not.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was duly remanded in custody and is due back in court on 30 August.