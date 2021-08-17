Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thursday Ultimate Burger-Majestic Five Hotel

News

Blood flows in colored

Published

MURDER SUSPECT: Simon sporting cuts and bruises

Argument over a mattress leads to murder

For the second time this year, Francistown’s Colored location turned a deadly shade of red as blood was once again spilled in the neighbourhood on Sunday night.

The latest murder was reportedly sparked after an argument over a mattress by two men believed to be former housemates.

The death toll nearly rose to two, with police arriving in the nick of time, saving the suspect, 32-year-old Kobe Suvee Simon from the hands of an angry mob baying for his blood.

Simon is accused of stabbing Onkemetse Hlomane, 37, to death with a sharp object suspected to be a knife.

It is thought the trouble started when Hlomane went round to Simon’s house and asked him for his mattress back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Central Assistant Superintendent, Douglas Khumalo revealed his station received the report at around 1915 hours on Sunday.

“It was reported by someone who said he saw the suspect chasing the deceased with a knife until he fell down. The deceased had gone to the suspect’s house, who he found with his cousin. The report further states that the deceased demanded his mattress back and the cousin left them to talk. From there we do not know what really transpired.”

When the cops arrived on the scene, Hlomane was already dead and Simon was whimpering in pain, a bloody mess after suffering a beating from angry residents.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the young suspect looked worse for wear, his face dark with purple bruises and cuts, his thumb bandaged up.

During his short arraignment, Simon was denied bail, with the prosecution noting it was in his best interests to remain behind bars as his life could be in danger should he be set free so soon after the incident.

“The accused was arrested by residents of Colored location and they inflicted pain on him. We fear for his life as the members of the public and the family of the deceased are still angry,” noted State Prosecutor, Mungisto Chigala.

Asked if he had anything to say, Simon, responding in a barely audible voice, replied he did not.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was duly remanded in custody and is due back in court on 30 August.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

‘I played dead and lived’

Elder survives terrifying elephant attack An old man narrowly survived an elephant attack, playing dead for almost two hours while the angry jumbo hovered...

1 day ago

News

A mother’s love

Hero mum ignores gaping wounds to rescue daughter from knife-wielding thug Bleeding heavily, her intestines literally hanging out of her stomach, Tapiwa Tlhabologang scooped...

16 hours ago

News

Who are you?

Mystery man leaves cops puzzled A young man accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl caused confusion in court this week after it was revealed...

1 day ago

Politics

They failed and we did it

….but nothing political about sourcing the vaccines In the wake of the controversy surrounding the ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ deal to Government, The Voice’s SHARON MATHALA...

1 day ago

News

Corruption “accused” PS reinstated

Back in March the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Jimmy Opelo was slapped with an indefinite suspension for...

1 day ago

Business

For the love of rain and vaccination

Drought, disease hamper Agric sector from full potential The results of an in-depth 2017 Statistics Botswana survey, released this week, show local agriculture is...

1 day ago

Business

BPOPF registers ‘phenomenal’ growth

The country’s largest pension fund has got decidedly bigger and richer in the last year. Addressing local media this week, Botswana Public Officers Pension...

1 day ago

Business

Rosy outlook for thorny river

BOD recovers quality diamonds in SA Botswana Diamonds (BOD), a public listed diamond explorer, has announced the recovery of four high-quality diamonds from drill...

1 day ago

Business

Smooth operator

Young model tastes sweet success When she’s not heating things up on Page 3, or studying hard at college, Lonnah Refilwe Moalosi likes to...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.