Border booze bust

Published

DETERMINED: Lefa Kareng

Namibian truck driver caught with P36, 000 worth of liquor

Charles Hill Police scored a mountain of a victory in the fight against illegal booze on Monday, busting a Namibian truck driver attempting to smuggle alcohol into the country.

In total, the confiscated liquor amounted to P36, 254.

Confirming the swoop, Charles Hill Station Commander, Lega Kareng revealed they caught the 41-year-old Namibian, who works for Snymen Transport, at Mamuno Border Post.

“The truck was coming from Namibia going to collect some goods at Masama mines. It appears that a Batswana couple had approached the owner of the truck to transport alcohol they bought in Namibia into Botswana,” explained Kareng, adding although the driver managed to get past the Namibian side he came unstuck at the Botswana border post.

“We received a tipoff and when we got to the border, we found a truck carrying alcohol,” continued the top cop, noting the booze has been impounded and will be disposed of accordingly.

The driver was charged with non declaration of goods and smuggling, an offence which attracts a possible P50, 000 fine.

Kareng further disclosed that the ‘mastermind’ local couple will both suffer the same fate as well.

He went on to plead with the public to desist from illegal sale and smuggling of alcohol.

