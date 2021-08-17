Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thursday Ultimate Burger-Majestic Five Hotel

Business

BPOPF registers ‘phenomenal’ growth

Published

BPOPF CEO: Malindah

The country’s largest pension fund has got decidedly bigger and richer in the last year.

Addressing local media this week, Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) Board Chairman, Solomon Mantswe described the organisation’s recent growth as phenomenal.

Beaming with pride, Mantswe revealed BPOPF has declared interest rates on its member portfolio of 23.2 percent on active member and deferred pensioner portfolio.

“This is indeed a strong performance compared to the -1 percent that we declared in the prior year. We have had a phenomenal growth in the bonus declaration interest,” he declared.

Considering the cyclic nature of the investment world, Mantswe stressed BPOPF is moving at full-speed to deliver desired investment returns for members.

GRATEFUL: Mantswe

“The market remains volatile with less predictability, but we are in a much better position than when the pandemic started,” said the board chair, adding the Fund remains fully diversified.

Mantswe also expressed excitement that the Fund has been managed at the lowest possible cost, explaining that for every P100 under management, BPOPF used P0.72 to deliver the services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The remaining P99.28 was used to create value for a member for their retirement. Our target as the board is to ensure that total expenses as a function of assets under management do not exceed P1.25 for every P100 invested by the shareholder,” explained Mantswe.

Meanwhile, BPOPF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moemedi Malindah stated that the Fund’s total portfolio has registered a 24.4 percent growth in the prior year, from P61.2 billion to P83.5 billion.

Painting a picture of how the Fund has been performing, Malindah said from 2011 to 2016, the annualized return was 4.66 percent, over performing benchmark of 3.87 percent.

“However, take 2011 to 2020 the annualized return was 2.88 percent versus benchmark of 3.31 percent, this was a painful experience for our members.”

Malindah said now the tables have changed and the annualized return for 2019/2020 is 3.26 percent against the benchmark of 3.25 percent.

“We are happy with this but not comfortable because we really need to do more so that members can have a wonderful experience in terms of investment returns.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

‘I played dead and lived’

Elder survives terrifying elephant attack An old man narrowly survived an elephant attack, playing dead for almost two hours while the angry jumbo hovered...

1 day ago

News

A mother’s love

Hero mum ignores gaping wounds to rescue daughter from knife-wielding thug Bleeding heavily, her intestines literally hanging out of her stomach, Tapiwa Tlhabologang scooped...

16 hours ago

News

Who are you?

Mystery man leaves cops puzzled A young man accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl caused confusion in court this week after it was revealed...

1 day ago

Politics

They failed and we did it

….but nothing political about sourcing the vaccines In the wake of the controversy surrounding the ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ deal to Government, The Voice’s SHARON MATHALA...

1 day ago

News

Corruption “accused” PS reinstated

Back in March the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Jimmy Opelo was slapped with an indefinite suspension for...

1 day ago

News

Blood flows in colored

Argument over a mattress leads to murder For the second time this year, Francistown’s Colored location turned a deadly shade of red as blood...

1 day ago

Business

For the love of rain and vaccination

Drought, disease hamper Agric sector from full potential The results of an in-depth 2017 Statistics Botswana survey, released this week, show local agriculture is...

1 day ago

Business

Rosy outlook for thorny river

BOD recovers quality diamonds in SA Botswana Diamonds (BOD), a public listed diamond explorer, has announced the recovery of four high-quality diamonds from drill...

1 day ago

Business

Smooth operator

Young model tastes sweet success When she’s not heating things up on Page 3, or studying hard at college, Lonnah Refilwe Moalosi likes to...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.