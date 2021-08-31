Celeb edition with Gaone Kgaswanyane-Khumomatlhare

When you tune into Gabz FM before midday during the working week, you are likely to be met by the inviting sound of Gaone Kgaswanyane’s soothing voice.

The bubbly broadcast journalist is the host of ‘Brunch With Me’, the purple station’s popular 9 am – 12 am show.

For those who don’t know you or haven’t heard your voice, how would you introduce yourself?

I am a Media Enthusiast, Broadcast Journalist at Gabz FM, a sister, a mom, a wife.

My Name is Gaone Kgaswanyane-Khumomatlhare.

Tell us more about your mid-morning show?

It’s a fast-paced, engaging show that covers diverse topics from politics to governance, culture, parenting, and a bit of comedy.

I try to cater to the guy that makes decisions, the guy that’s currently hustling, and the guy that’s staying at home.

While I understand that radio is about being able to connect with a range of listeners, it’s also about creating satisfaction and growing the appropriate audience.

‘Brunch With Me’ is a type of show that would make you and your friends have conversations about what is happening.

Why radio?

Funny enough radio and I just happened.

To be honest, I never planned to be on the radio – I had thought I was going to be a lawyer.

I did not even know much about radio until I actually studied Broadcasting and Journalism.

I think it was a ‘love at first sight kind of career.

And I hope my name will be engraved in the history books as arguably one of the best broadcast journalists of my time.

How has Covid-19 affected your plans?

Covid-19 is the pits!

I love to travel but I found myself stuck in one place for two years and it sucks because there is little I can do about it.

But we remain hopeful that wiser decisions will be made in the interest of the people then life can go on.

Have you ever said the wrong thing on air?

Hahahha, I think I have, many times.

If there is one thing I have learned about radio it’s you need to be yourself because human errors happen every day.

I have called Justices, Judges for example.

It happens.

What is the one lie you often tell when starting a relationship?

That I don’t understand Setswana (laughing).

What is your pet peeve?

Honestly think I have a few but currently it would have to be standing too close together.

Covid -19 makes me anxious, so by all means let’s keep the distance.

What one special item do you still have from your childhood?

I actually have nothing from my childhood hey, I don’t keep things.

I think maybe it’s because growing up I did not have a lot of things, and I am genuinely a giver.

I always understand that someone somewhere is in greater need than I am.

Wow, that’s a cool outlook on life. So, asking for a friend, are you taken?

Yes, soooooo taken – married to my college sweetheart.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am actually very shy

2. Every year without fail I do charity work, from buying toys for little kids to spending a day at an old age home

3. If I got to interview the current President for three full hours I would hang up my headphones (early retirement)

4. I drink warm water with lemon during every talk break to make my voice less husky

5. I have two beautiful children (two years and seven years)