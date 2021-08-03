Cleazy B goes shopping

With the blanket ban on entertainment events still in full force, music promoter, Bosswell Mpofu aka DJ Cleazy B has changed focus from giving out music to giving out groceries instead.

The promoter, who rose to fame as the brains behind gigs such as Lit Sundays and Kweneng Rocks, has opened a store in Gakgatla, a small village outside Gaborone.

“As a Manager of Blueprint Communications and Marketin, a company that was relying on events, things have been hard hence my decision to open small shop called BOSSI SPAZA. We sell groceries, fresh produce, electronics accessories and all mobile money services,” DJ Cleazy B told Big Weekend.