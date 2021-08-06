Court rules in favour of Khama over Masisi

Masisi has no right to deny Khama Gov. Owned transport

Ordered ro reimburse Khama, case lost with costs

In a case in which the former President Ian Khama had dragged President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his government to court over the refusal to allow him access to Government owned transport, the High court has ruled in favour of the former head of state.

In the case, Khama had listed Masisi, Attorney General, Former PSP Carter Morupisi and DIS Boss Fana Magosi in the suit.

The soured relationship between Khama and Government played out in public during the lead up to the 2019 general elections.

In the recent court ruling the court declared that the refusal by Masisi to avail Government owned modes of transportation to SKI was illegal. “The 2nd respondents (Masisi) refusal to avail the applicant (SKI) access to Government owned modes of transportation, to wit, aircraft transportation and in particular the 2nd respondent’s refusal of the applicant’s written requests dated 19 March 2019, 18 April 2019,11 June 2019, and 17 June 2019 are hereby reviewed and set aside.”

The court order further ruled that SKI is entitled to the use of Government modes of transport and that Masisi is not empowered to deny him such an entitlement.

The court further ruled in favour of SKI that he is entitled to international travel per diem and allowances and further that Government should reimburse the former head of state all costs he incurred on his infamous India trip back in 2019, where he visited the Dalai Lama.

The court went further to declare as unlawful the disciplinary action taken by the DIS against security detail who accompanied Khama to his trip in India.

“The 4th respondent (Magosi) , alternatively the Directorate of Intelligence and Security’s decision taken on 6 and or 14 May 2019 to commence disciplinary actions against the personal security officers assigned to the applicant for having provided security detail to the applicant on an international trip to India from 8 to 12 March 2019bis hereby reviewed and set aside,” the court judgement further reads.