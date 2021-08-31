Decor divas

Childhood friends join forces to light up catering industry

Ever since their childhood days, when they made a bit of extra pocket money selling sweets to fellow students in the schoolyard, Katlarelo Molefe, 25, and Kelebogile Magibizela, 23, have shown a nose for business.

It is hardly surprising then that the firm friends would eventually join forces as young adults, starting their very own decorations and catering company.

‘Beautiful Day Events’ was set up last June in the midst of several ugly days, at a time when Covid-19 was changing the course of everyday life forever. With numerous restrictions in place to curb the virus’ spread, including gatherings being limited to a maximum of 50 people, the timing to start such an initiative was far from ideal.

Despite this, the determined duo went ahead with their enterprise.

14 months since the launch, and while Corona continues to kill, ‘Beautiful Day Events’ has enjoyed many beautiful days, with the pair impressing through their professionalism and attention to detail.

“Beautiful Day Events came into a life where we were deep in the trying times of Covid-19, hence there were little gigs or events at our disposal but we pulled through as our services were unique from the onset. I am so excited about how things turned out for us since our first client,” says Molefe, telling Voice Money that despite competition from established companies, the venture is growing well.

“Our company offers services for picnics, anniversaries parties, showers, and romantic functions, which comes with food. People have been so appreciative since we started,” explains the Kopong native.

Casting her mind back to the carefree days of her youth, where her ambition of making it big in the business world first sprouted, Molefe reveals, “I met Kelebogile back in our primary school years and we shared the same dream of one day becoming top business ladies. We used to sell sweets and sneakers and we shared the profits equally.

“Fast forward to our junior school years, we joined Junior Achievement Botswana (JAB) which equipped us with enough business acumen to finally set our eyes on having our own entity.”

Although the sharp rise in local Covid cases in the last two months has seen business crawl to a virtual standstill, the pair still have high hopes for the future.

“We still hoping to be one of the best decorations company in the country one day,” declares Molefe.

The pair’s prices range from P600 to P3, 250 depending on the number of people attending the event as well the location.