Ex cop on the edge

*Hooligans poison his German Shepherd

*His expensive fleet of cars vandalised

A former police officer based in Xhosa 1 ward in Mahalapye is living in fear of a group of men and women who he says have been terrorising him since the beginning of last year.

Moses Govela has been physically attacked by unknown assailants and has had his valuable property damaged.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Govela has pointed an accusing finger at his two neighbours, Segomotso Moreetsi and Jacob Senau who live on either side of his house, separated only by a small dirt road.

“The trouble started after I complained to her step father about her loud music. My wife and I could barely sleep and I went across to her parents’ yard and pleaded with them to ask her to tone it down,” said Govela.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This however did not go down well with Moreetsi, and she immediately made it known the next morning when Govela left to drop off his wife at work.

“Leaning on the fence she said, “marete a motho yo neng a raya papa a re ke thodia ka radio” (loosely translated to mean your testicles/balls for telling my dad that I play loud music),” claimed the ex cop.

According to Govela the insults and sly remarks persisted until he reported to the police.

But when his former comrades failed to attend to the matter promptly, Govela registered it with the Customary Court.

“She insulted me again in front of my wife saying ‘marete a motho yo itirileng kgosi’,” Govela told The Voice.

According to Govela, Kgosi Letsweletse Gaongalelwe sentenced Moreetsi to six months imprisonment, which was later reduced to four months extra mural.

After serving her sentence, which ended in November, Govela said for two months there were no incidents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Unbeknown to me, Moreetsi was plotting something even worse. The loud music came back, but this time it was from Senau’s yard. They seemed to be in it together,”

His fears were confirmed on January 3rd when his house was attacked in the middle of night.

“They were hurling stones and breaking windows. I called out to my wife to bring the gun and that’s when they bolted,” he said.

When the family went out to inspect the damage, he found out that his Golf 7, Mini Cooper, Nissan Tiida and a 16 -seater Mini bus windscreens were all broken.

“I immediately knew who did this and I notified the police,” he added.

A few weeks later, Govela’s beloved German Shepherd was poisoned.

“Once again the police were slow in dealing with the matter even though there was evidence and a willing eye-witness who was present when the plan to attack me and vandalise my property was hatched,” Govela grumbled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They confessed, but today they continue to mock me, and are probably planning another deadly attack because they seem to be enjoying protection from the police,” he said.

Officer Commanding, No.14 District Senior Superintendent Reuben Mphoeng confirmed that his officers arrested ‘some people’ in connection with the attack.

“Investigations have been completed and the matter is with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Mr Govela should be patient, the matter is being taken care of,” insisted Mphoeng.