Explosion of pain

Gang’s petrol bomb leaves woman hospitalised

Suspected gang violence in the suburbs of Selepa has left a woman in hospital after she was badly burnt by a petrol bomb thought to have been meant for her boyfriend.

The explosive episode played out at 39-year-old Maggie Abram’s home on Monday (16 August) evening and is believed to be a revenge attack for a previous altercation.

The cops have since arrested and charged five men with attempted murder in connection with the incident. They remain on the hunt for seven more still at large.

It seems the gang parked up at Abram’s house and demanded to see her boyfriend, who they suspected of being among a group of men that beat up their friend three days earlier.

Police believe that upon entering the yard, the men were met by Abram’s lover and an argument quickly broke out. A petrol bomb was then hurled at the front door, exploding in a shower of glass and flames and injuring Abram in the process.

The attackers then fled in their car while the police were promptly called.

Taking over the narrative, Kutlwano Station Commander, Neo Serumola revealed they received the report from neighbours at around 2020hrs.

“By the time we arrived at the scene, the woman had already been taken to Nyangabgwe Hospital, where she is still recuperating,” the top cop told The Voice on Wednesday, nine days after the attack.

“The boyfriend had some minor injuries on the hands. We managed to arrest one man the following day at Selepa and eventually made five arrests. We are still looking for seven others,” continued Serumola, adding they are yet to determine exactly what transpired.

The arrested men: Kablelo Mompati 34, Kabelo Mantswe 29, Letlhabile Ditiragalo 27, Obakeng Kitsi, 33 and Obakeng Keith Sello, 24, have all appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

The alleged would-be killers are due to appear again for mention on 28 September.