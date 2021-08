United House Party regular Goitsemodimo Tsitsi Popelelo has her eyes set on the Miss Independence 2021/22 crown.

The 26-year-old beauty is also a Sunday Soccer fanatic and will be looking to score enough points to pass through the Fashion Show, which takes place tomorrow.

With the date of the finals yet to be announced and the competition stiff, the Sefhare lass will be hoping she makes the cut.