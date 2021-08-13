Form 3 boy charged with father’s murder

Tatitown Police in Francistown have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murdering his father.

The Form Three student, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 14 August) and has been sent to Ikago Rehabilitation Centre in Molepolole.

Earlier that same day, the youth reportedly strangled his 47-year-old father to death at their home in the second city’s Aerodrome location.

According to acting Tatitown Station Commander, Philip Morake, the cops were alerted to the incident at around 8:30am by a neighbour, who called from Area W clinic where he had taken the dead man.

“He reported that he rushed to the deceased’s homestead after being called by the accused’s younger brother. The reporter continued that he found the deceased lying down and tried to wake him up, but he did not respond. They then took him to Area W clinic where he was certified dead,” revealed the police boss.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the trouble was sparked by the dad finding cigarette butts hidden by their toilet.

“He confronted his son, who denied knowing about them and went out of the house. The father chased the boy and hit him with a spade, and then used a plank. He was fetching another stick to beat the boy with when the youth retaliated and fought back,” claimed a police source close to the investigation.

Currently on remand, the teenager is due back in court on 27 September.