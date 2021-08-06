Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Girl from Xhana found alive

Published

RELIEVED: Orateng after girl was found
RELIEVED: Orateng after girl was found

6-year-old spent 3 nights alone in the bush

In some much-needed happy news during these dark days, a six-year-old Xhana girl who went missing in the bush on Sunday has been found alive and well.

Having spent three nights alone in the wilderness, following an extensive police search, the child was located on Wednesday afternoon near neighbouring Xheredom settlement – some 13km from where she originally disappeared.

According to Maun Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the minor was found by a Xhana resident who was assisting in the search.

“He saw small footprints, followed them and they led him to where the little girl was. The child was found alive lying in the bush. She was not harmed but was exhausted, hungry and thirsty,” revealed Orateng, who was quick to express his gratitude to the Xhana community for their invaluable contribution in helping search for the missing child.

The youngster is now safely reunited with her family after being treated and discharged by Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital. She had reportedly gone to the river with her grandfather and two relatives – aged 10 and six – but got separated and lost on the way back home. Fortunately, for once, the story had a happy ending.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

HORN: Miracle\'s apparent lucky charm HORN: Miracle\'s apparent lucky charm

News

Sex-mad pastor’s magic horn

#Prophet’s late night dreams betray fiancé’s cheating ways #Charms, supernatural oil and plenty of sex make for godly mess A suspected conman who posed...

3 days ago
ON THE CORPSE CASE: Morake ON THE CORPSE CASE: Morake

News

Woman’s disfigured corpse found dumped in Kgapamadi

Witnesses describe body as half-naked and brutally wounded Tatitown Police are on the hunt for a suspected killer(s) following the discovery of a young...

17 hours ago

News

Court rules in favour of Khama over Masisi

Masisi has no right to deny Khama Gov. Owned transport Ordered ro reimburse Khama, case lost with costs In a case in which the...

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.