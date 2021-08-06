Girl from Xhana found alive

In some much-needed happy news during these dark days, a six-year-old Xhana girl who went missing in the bush on Sunday has been found alive and well.

Having spent three nights alone in the wilderness, following an extensive police search, the child was located on Wednesday afternoon near neighbouring Xheredom settlement – some 13km from where she originally disappeared.

According to Maun Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the minor was found by a Xhana resident who was assisting in the search.

“He saw small footprints, followed them and they led him to where the little girl was. The child was found alive lying in the bush. She was not harmed but was exhausted, hungry and thirsty,” revealed Orateng, who was quick to express his gratitude to the Xhana community for their invaluable contribution in helping search for the missing child.

The youngster is now safely reunited with her family after being treated and discharged by Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital. She had reportedly gone to the river with her grandfather and two relatives – aged 10 and six – but got separated and lost on the way back home. Fortunately, for once, the story had a happy ending.