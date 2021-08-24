Connect with us

NORTH WEST DC: Keolopile Leipego

Moeti Practicum holds travel/tourism training

In a bid to transform and resuscitate the local tourism industry, Moeti Practicum Institute, in partnership with the Department of Tourism, held a 10-day training course for travel agents in Maun.

The initiative ran from 2 – 12 August and culminated in a graduation ceremony for 20 participants last week.

Speaking at the low-key celebration held at Cresta Maun, Northwest District Commissioner Keolopile Leipego encouraged the graduates not to be discouraged by the current global pandemic.

“You are graduating at a time when the world is unsure of the future that we have worked so hard for considering the devastating impact of Covid-19. Every day there are deaths and rising figures of people who contacted the virus, coupled with the contraction of the sectors of our economy such as the tourism industry which has been hard hit by the global travel restrictions,” he noted.

Despite the current despair, Leipego is adamant there is hope on the horizon.

“Let me assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel, as a nation we are swiftly approaching that light. His Excellency, the President of Botswana has placed as his government his Number One priority the saving of lives of Batswana from this pandemic by ensuring the vaccination of the entire population.”

For her part, Moeti Practicum Institute President, Professor Nkisang Moeti assured the graduates the training would equip them to tackle the industry head on.

“Today’s professionals and entrepreneurs need to have a sense of environmental, social awareness as well as the ability to embrace technological advances in the industry as well as cultures other than their own,” explained Moeti, whose organisation is Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA) accredited.

Glowing with excitement, one of the graduates, Othusitse Mukamba, who owns Stunning Africa Travels, said the training had opened her eyes and given her new hope.

“We learnt a lot, among other thing we were taught strategic marketing, what to do to resuscitate the industry as well as taking over the market since our tourism industry is dominated by foreign nationals,” outlined Mukamba, adding the gathering gave them an opportunity to introspect.

Another graduate, Sethunya Dipheng of Toucan Travel and Tours told Voice Money the workshop had equipped her with the skills needed to take her fledgling operation forward.

“I started operating in May and this training has furnished me with the knowledge and skills to efficiently run my business. We were just running our businesses for profits but there is more to it and we should step out of our comfort zones to realize our dreams,” declared Dipheng.

The course has since moved south to Francistown, where it is due to run from 16 – 26 August.

