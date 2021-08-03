Connect with us

Horror knife attack leaves mum and daughter in hospital

Published

UNDER ARREST: The shackled suspect after his court appearance

Teen’s lover arrested for double attempted murder

A young man who allegedly stabbed his teenage girlfriend over and over again before turning the knife on the stricken woman’s mother has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The terrifying scene played out at the victims’ home in Mathangwane on Friday morning.

19-year-old Dineo Thabologang and her mother Tapiwa Thabologang, 42, were sitting together in the yard minding their business when they were attacked.

It is said Dineo’s boyfriend, Jonathan Peter, entered the premises unannounced and, without a word of explanation, started stabbing his lover multiple times with a knife.

Risking her life to save her daughter, and staying true to the Setswana saying, ‘mmangwana o tshwara thipa ka fa bogaleng’ (a mother would go to any length to protect her children), Tapiwa bravely tried to intervene. Although she was able to stop the attacker from butchering Dineo, she paid a high price for her courage, ending up with deep stab wounds of her own.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Tatitown Station Commander, Edward Leposo, confirmed the suspect was arrested the following day, having fled to his home village of Marobela.

“Our preliminary investigations show that the man had a misunderstanding with the girlfriend that forced him to leave and come back to stab her,” disclosed Leposo.

Looking confused and nervous, Peter was arraigned before Francistown Magistrates’ Court this Tuesday where his plea was reserved.

It was revealed the injured women are currently recuperating at Nyangabgwe Hospital, with State Prosecutor, Koziba Nthanga, admitting the prosecution are not aware of the extent of their injuries.

“Should we have a fully fledged medical report, we may amend the charge sheet,” she said.

Peter, who remained quiet in court except to declare he would find his own attorney to represent him, was remanded in custody until 24th August when he is due back in court.

