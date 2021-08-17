‘It wasn’t rape, I paid her for sex!’

Convicted rapist’s defence fails to convince court

Despite insisting the deed was consensual and paid for, setting him back P100, a Maun man has been found guilty of rape.

26-year-old Letlhogonolo Maoto is going to prison, for how long remains to be seen.

Maun Magistrates Court heard that on 30 September 2018, at around 2300hrs, Maoto and a friend came across the 25-year-old victim, who herself was in the company of a cousin.

The two ladies were reportedly on their way back home from their grandmother’s place when they were accosted by the two men.

Although the cousin managed to escape, the other woman was not so lucky.

According to the girl’s testimony, Maoto dragged her to an abandoned house against her will, where he asked her to take her clothes off.

When she refused, Maoto smashed her head with a stone, forcibly undressed her and raped her.

After satisfying himself, Maoto called his friend to takeover, becoming furious when the other man declined his request.

In his sworn testimony, the suspect gave a very different version of what happened in the dying hours of Independence Day three years ago.

He claimed he met the complainant at her auntie’s party and gave her P100.

“Later that night we met again at LA Foxy Bar and I asked her to come home with me but she refused, saying it was already late and she has to go home,” Maoto had told court.

Furious, he says he then demanded his money back.

“That’s when she suggested we go to the abandoned house to finish our business. I was surprised to hear that she reported me to the police the following morning,” testified Maoto.

He further maintained he suspects she reported him because he promised to give her another P100 but went back on his word.

Unfortunately for Maoto, when passing judgment, Chief Magistrate, Mulalu Thebeetsile ruled the complainant’s evidence to be more believable than his.

“The complainant’s testimony was straightforward, she answered questions promptly without wavering and the court sees her as a credible, trustworthy witness. Her story is more believable as compared to the accused’s,” Thebeetsile concluded.

Maoto has been ordered to undergo an HIV test and finger printing to check if he has any previous convictions.

He is due back in court on 23 August, when the results of both checks will be revealed.