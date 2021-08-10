Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Locked away

Published

IN THE HOT SEAT: Moyo

12 years for man who subjected teen to 3-hour rape

A 29-year-old man who attacked and repeatedly raped a Swaneng Hill schoolgirl, subjecting the terrified teenager to a three-hour ordeal, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his cowardly act.

Zimbabwean native, Godfrey Moyo was 24 when he pounced on his unsuspecting victim at around 6am on the morning of Thursday 3 March 2016.

The girl, an 18-year-old Form Four student, had been heading towards Serowe Sports Complex to attend sports day when she realised there was a man following her.

Reliving her traumatic experience before Francistown Magistrates Court, the victim testified, “I ignored him thinking it was just a passerby. But then I felt him holding my hand and he dragged me to a nearby bush against my will. I tried to scream for help but the person choked and slapped me.”

She further told court Moyo took of his belt and threatened to hang her should she scream. He ordered her to undress and proceeded to sexually assault her, choking her every time she tried to call for help.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thinking her torment was finally coming to an end, the girl was pulled deeper into the bush, where Moyo had left some of his belongings. He removed a condom from his bag, told her to take off her clothes again and raped her once more.

The witness informed court she was later able to recognize the accused having ‘spent about three hours with him’ during the ordeal.

“He had short dreadlocks and two scars on his face,” she told the police when identifying Moyo as her attacker four months later. His DNA was also found in a condom recovered from the crime scene.

For his part, Moyo, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, pleaded for mercy, telling court he has a five-year-old daughter that depends on him.

Passing sentence this Wednesday, Judge Matlhogonolo Phuthego noted that with cases of rape and gender-based violence on the rise in Botswana, it was court’s responsibility to hand out stern punishments to offenders to deter others from following suit.

“I therefore sentence the accused person to 12 years imprisonment backdated to the period spent in prison,” closed Phuthego.

Moyo, his dreads long since shaved off, left for prison with his head bowed, walking slowly due to his shackles. His daughter will be nearly 18 when he next breaths free air – the same age as the young woman he so callously raped.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

TAKING CHARGE: Khumalo investing the blood incidents TAKING CHARGE: Khumalo investing the blood incidents

News

More blood spilled in Ghetto

Colored splashed red in Sunday night murder Just four days after the body of a murdered woman was found dumped in Francistown’s Kgaphamadi location,...

1 day ago

News

Serious trouble

– Thamaga youth charged with murder, defilement and assault No stranger to the inside of a courtroom, last Thursday a 22-year-old Kumakwane man, who...

5 hours ago

News

Ex cop on the edge

*Hooligans poison his German Shepherd *His expensive fleet of cars vandalised A former police officer based in Xhosa 1 ward in Mahalapye is living...

6 hours ago

News

Trouble at Tsholetsa House

Ruling party headquarters rocked by rape, assault scandals Party suspends information and communications officer Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Internal wars have erupted at Tsholetsa...

5 hours ago

News

Butterfly court drama approaches the end

DIS spy rejects state request to withdraw corruption charges Launched on October 17th, 2019, a high profile corruption case that intrigued and captivated the...

6 hours ago

News

Come home, or pay up

*Ghetto businessman pleads with run away wife A well-known Francistown businessman, Bongani Solomon is unlucky in love. Three years after tying the knot with...

6 hours ago

Politics

No vaccine, No school!

B.T.U give government an ultimatum With just 10 days to go before schools re-open again, teachers’ trade unions have warned they will advise their...

5 hours ago

Politics

OP to clamp down on MPs

Speaker to screen urgent motions Live streaming of Parliament on social media without approval to be discussed Office of the President is working on...

5 hours ago
AWAITING TRIAL: Michael Graduate Mutizwa AWAITING TRIAL: Michael Graduate Mutizwa

News

Mutizwa trial postponed

Extension II Magistrate court will set another trial date for suspected fraudster, Malaki Nkiwane because the presiding magistrate failed to turn up in court....

6 hours ago

News

The last dance

Man stabbed/stoned to death while dancing at a party Five years after they cut a man down in a drunken brawl, two youth will...

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.