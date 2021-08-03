Connect with us

Magistrate locks away rapist to protect women and girls

Published

BEHIND BARS: Koogomoditse

SERIAL OFFENDER GETS 35-YEAR JAIL SENTENCE

A convicted serial rapist was this week sentenced to a total of 35 years in jail to keep him away from his prey, women and children.

50-year-old Maithakamako Koogomoditse of Boronyane in Maun was found guilty of raping two teenage girls in separate incidents and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment last year.

On Wednesday Koogomoditse faced the wrath of the law again as the court handed down a further 20-year jail term for two more rape counts that were pending.

According to the facts presented before court, Koogomoditse met his 31-year-old victim on the 31st of July at Shashe ward when she asked him for directions to the river where she was going do her morning prayer.

Instead of giving her directions, Koogomoditse offered to take the woman to the river but along the way he dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

A month later,m Koogomoditse pounced on another woman, a 36-year-old who was on her way to work around 9 am.

The woman testified that Koogomoditse started a conversation with her, enquiring about any available posts at her work place.

He then grabbed her from behind, choked her and dragged her to the nearby bushes and raped her.

When passing the sentence on Wednesday, Principal Magistrate, Mmoloki Sibanda, noted that when the accused person committed the heinous crime of rape, he was a mature 47-year-old who was not even a first offender.

“At his age, he is a man in his prime who understands the rights and wrongs of this world. In his mitigation he was not remorseful as he opted to be silent despite being given a chance to mitigate. This is a clear indication that the accused is indifferent to the court proceedings,” said Sibanda when reading the sentence.

“The community is concerned about the escalation of rape which is wrecking the lives of women and children. They live in fear of being raped and the security of broad day light is not enough as this case illustrates,” said the magistrate.

According to Sibanda, the accused is a dangerous criminal who is likely to offend again if given an opportunity and therefore he deserves a punishment that will keep him away from the society for the protection of women and girls who are his prey.

“The accused is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on each count and the sentences are to run consecutively. The sentence is effective from 18th September, 2018 when he was first remanded in custody,” ruled Sibanda.

In this article:,
1 Comment

  1. Thato

    August 4, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    Koogomoditswe o worse le ene abo a rape leka 9 am .Nopa ya gagwe gae mo tseye sentle waitse. 😠😡

    Reply

