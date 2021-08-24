Man hangs himself in the kitchen

A Bluetown man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his kitchen on Monday night.

The incident was reported at Tatitown Police station by the man’s 21-year- old nephew the following morning.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent Philip Morake said, “Although we are still investigating, the nephew reported that on that night before they went to bed, his uncle asked him to wash everything dirty in the kitchen and he did so.”

The police boss further noted that the young nephew ha told cops that the following day when he woke up he was shocked to see his uncle hanging from the kitchen roof.

The man did not leave a suicide note.

Meanwhile still in Tatitown jurisdiction, police are investigating a case in which a man was hit and killed by a horse and trailer truck on Monday around 8 pm.

“The man, who is not yet identified died at Nyangabgwe hospital after he was hit at the intersection near Francistown Senior Secondary School. We suspect he is aged between 24 and 35.

“We appeal to members of the public to help find the families of the deceased. The truck driver was arrested and is helping with the investigations,” said Morake.