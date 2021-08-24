Mophato dancer goes solo

Following years of toiling hard as a dancer for various traditional dance troupes and artists locally, Lesedi Oitshepile- also known as Nkhabe in the entertainment circles, has finally launched a solo career.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic proving to be a huge blow for the local creative industry, Nkhabe has been unfazed and has found a collaboration with South African award winning producer and singer, Malome Tau. The duo has collaborated on a traditional dance single titled ‘Mmamokgona ja bangwe’ which has so far enjoyed a good reception in the North West Province. Though the dates of the tour are yet to be finalized , it is scheduled to kick start in September covering Zeerust, Hammaskral, Mafikeng and Rustenburg.

“I have collaborated with Malome Tau and Skwena Brand to promote our new single in different towns in South Africa. We are going to do events that side this coming festive season and I’m looking forward to rock Msanzi. Malome Tau hosted Mmurubele for two months in Rustenburg while they were on tour and he saw the potential in me and requested to do a single with me and I tried my luck. It is every dancer’s dream to see themselves leading a band as a vocalist. Singing has always been my talent. So now it’s my turn to use the microphone and show both my talent for singing and dancing,” said Oitshepile

Despite the creative industry hard hit by Covid-19, Oitshepile says she won’t be demoralized.

“I have passion for music so I don’t see myself giving up anytime. After this collaboration and tour I will start working on my album that will be released with a South African record label with assistance from Skwena and Malome Tau. Though I will be doing the project in SA some songs will be made here in Botswana but so far Im eyeing South Africa as my target market,” she said.

Though currently changing the dance floor for the microphones, Nkhabe is not new to the music circles as she traces her involvement into music from way back in 2010 when she was with Makwakwa group.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has also worked with the likes of Shumba Ratshega, Gong Master and Mmurubele just to mention a few.

Despite launching a solo career, the 35-year-old Thamaga native is also part of Mophato Dance Theater group that participated at the 2018 Broadway expo, USA.

She was also part of Ditiro Leero and Morwa Tsankana crew which represented Botswana in Vietnam in 2019.