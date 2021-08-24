Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mophato dancer goes solo

Published

MULTI-TALENTED: Nkhabe

Following years of toiling hard as a dancer for various traditional dance troupes and artists locally, Lesedi Oitshepile- also known as Nkhabe in the entertainment circles, has finally launched a solo career.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic proving to be a huge blow for the local creative industry, Nkhabe has been unfazed and has found a collaboration with South African award winning producer and singer, Malome Tau. The duo has collaborated on a traditional dance single titled ‘Mmamokgona ja bangwe’ which has so far enjoyed a good reception in the North West Province. Though the dates of the tour are yet to be finalized , it is scheduled to kick start in September covering Zeerust, Hammaskral, Mafikeng and Rustenburg.

“I have collaborated with Malome Tau and Skwena Brand to promote our new single in different towns in South Africa. We are going to do events that side this coming festive season and I’m looking forward to rock Msanzi. Malome Tau hosted Mmurubele for two months in Rustenburg while they were on tour and he saw the potential in me and requested to do a single with me and I tried my luck. It is every dancer’s dream to see themselves leading a band as a vocalist. Singing has always been my talent. So now it’s my turn to use the microphone and show both my talent for singing and dancing,” said Oitshepile

Despite the creative industry hard hit by Covid-19, Oitshepile says she won’t be demoralized.

“I have passion for music so I don’t see myself giving up anytime. After this collaboration and tour I will start working on my album that will be released with a South African record label with assistance from Skwena and Malome Tau. Though I will be doing the project in SA some songs will be made here in Botswana but so far Im eyeing South Africa as my target market,” she said.

Though currently changing the dance floor for the microphones, Nkhabe is not new to the music circles as she traces her involvement into music from way back in 2010 when she was with Makwakwa group.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has also worked with the likes of Shumba Ratshega, Gong Master and Mmurubele just to mention a few.

Despite launching a solo career, the 35-year-old Thamaga native is also part of Mophato Dance Theater group that participated at the 2018 Broadway expo, USA.

She was also part of Ditiro Leero and Morwa Tsankana crew which represented Botswana in Vietnam in 2019.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Born again Christian in trouble again

Despite his claims to have found God, a well-known former convict from Molepolole found himself on the wrong side of the law again after...

1 day ago

News

Botswana vaccinates teachers ahead of third term

Government has finally conceded to pressure from teacher unions to prioritise vaccination of teachers ahead of re-opening of schools. As of last week various...

1 day ago

News

Man commits suicide thinking he killed girlfriend

A Gumare man who knocked his girlfriend unconscious is said to have hanged himself, believing that he had killed the woman. According to the...

8 hours ago

News

Pay me lobola before divorce

• Estranged wife demands P 30 000 lobola debt Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor for Babusi ward, Phuthego Modise is headed for a bitter...

4 hours ago

Sports

Ngele and Ditlhokwe off to a good start

Botswana International exports Mogakolodi Ngele and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe played the entire 90 minutes for Chippa United and Supersport United respectively this past weekend. Ngele...

8 hours ago

News

Double murder suspect denied bail

After desperately attempting to persuade court to grant him bail pending trial, double murder suspect, Moabi Molapisi has again been denied freedom by the...

4 hours ago
INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi

Politics

Key witness in election rigging case in limbo

My life was and still under threat- Baikalafi Political maverick, Moemedi Baikalafi has been in the wilderness without a political home after ditching the...

4 hours ago

Business

The native boss

This week we meet Cynthia Tsumake, the Managing Director (MD) of Native Group, a consultancy and advertising agency that excels at taking brands to...

4 hours ago

News

Labour Unions mourn Kenosi

The Labour movement is mourning the passing of the former Secretary General of Botswana Teachers Union, Ibo Nana Kenosi who succumbed to Covid 19...

4 hours ago

News

Man hangs himself in the kitchen

A Bluetown man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his kitchen on Monday night. The incident was reported at Tatitown...

4 hours ago
EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY: Minister Mokgethi EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY: Minister Mokgethi

Business

E-visa online application launched

Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs launched e-Visa online application platform last Thursday. This will allow citizens and tourists to obtain a visa...

4 hours ago

Business

Up in smoke

Tobacco Bill threatens informal traders livelihoods Hawkers have accused government of not consulting them over the recent Tobacco Bill passed in parliament. The anti-tobacco...

4 hours ago

Business

Hope on the horizon

Moeti Practicum holds travel/tourism training In a bid to transform and resuscitate the local tourism industry, Moeti Practicum Institute, in partnership with the Department...

4 hours ago

Entertainment

Celeb Edition with Freddie Pro

Although he is a relative newcomer to the game, Freddie Pro is indeed proving to be quite the pro at creating social media content....

4 hours ago

Business

Inflation continues to rise

Annual inflation continued its upward trajectory for the month of July, recording a 0.7 percent increase to end the month at 8.9 percent. Inflation...

4 hours ago

News

Ghetto under siege

4 murders in 11 days as White City the latest to turn red In the last two weeks Ghetto’s peace has suffered a devastating...

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.