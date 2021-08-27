Nurses arrested for stealing Covid-19 test kits

Police in Moshupa are investigating a case in which three male nurses from different clinics have been arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 PCR test kits and selling them to private doctors.

The trio who are employed at Princess Marina Hospital, Kgomokasitwa Health Post and Moshupa District Health Management Team are alleged to have started stealing the kits this year February.

They are said to have been reported to the police through its intelligence this week Tuesday and got arrested the same day.

Confirming the incident, Moshupa Police Station Commander- Superintendent David Ramoseki, said they are still questioning the three men from the Ministry of Health and Wellness aged between 29 and 31.

He revealed that upon searching, they found more than 20 boxes of the test kits from their places.

“We cannot be certain to say when this started or when it happened as we are still carrying out investigations. They are still being questioned and not yet charged. Should the investigations reveal that they are the suspects for that matter that’s when we can charge them for stealing by a person employed in the public service,” explained Ramoseki.

When found guilty for the offence one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years.