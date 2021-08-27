Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nurses arrested for stealing Covid-19 test kits

Published

file pic

Police in Moshupa are investigating a case in which three male nurses from different clinics have been arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 PCR test kits and selling them to private doctors.

The trio who are employed at Princess Marina Hospital, Kgomokasitwa Health Post and Moshupa District Health Management Team are alleged to have started stealing the kits this year February.

They are said to have been reported to the police through its intelligence this week Tuesday and got arrested the same day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Confirming the incident, Moshupa Police Station Commander- Superintendent David Ramoseki, said they are still questioning the three men from the Ministry of Health and Wellness aged between 29 and 31.

He revealed that upon searching, they found more than 20 boxes of the test kits from their places.

“We cannot be certain to say when this started or when it happened as we are still carrying out investigations. They are still being questioned and not yet charged. Should the investigations reveal that they are the suspects for that matter that’s when we can charge them for stealing by a person employed in the public service,” explained Ramoseki.

When found guilty for the offence one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Ten days of hell at Princess Marina Hospital

What I’m about to share, someone might certainly have already experienced, perhaps many times over. It is extremely easy to dismiss it as just...

3 days ago

News

Pay me lobola before divorce

• Estranged wife demands P 30 000 lobola debt Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor for Babusi ward, Phuthego Modise is headed for a bitter...

3 days ago

News

Married, divorced, re-married

Mass Media Boss goes back to First Wife Prophet TB Joshua Brought Back My Husband – First Wife 13 years after they divorced, a...

3 days ago

News

Double murder suspect denied bail

After desperately attempting to persuade court to grant him bail pending trial, double murder suspect, Moabi Molapisi has again been denied freedom by the...

3 days ago
INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi

Politics

Key witness in election rigging case in limbo

My life was and is still under threat- Baikalafi

3 days ago

Business

The native boss

This week we meet Cynthia Tsumake, the Managing Director (MD) of Native Group, a consultancy and advertising agency that excels at taking brands to...

3 days ago

News

Man hangs himself in the kitchen

A Bluetown man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his kitchen last Monday night. The incident was reported at Tatitown...

3 days ago

News

Judge slams Mogalakwe for ‘sitting on his rights’

He did not act quickly to challenge legal fees - Justice Motumise

3 days ago

News

Labour Unions mourn Kenosi

The Labour movement is mourning the passing of the former Secretary General of Botswana Teachers Union, Ibo Nana Kenosi who succumbed to Covid 19...

3 days ago

News

Killer jumbo

Gumare villagers relive traumatic moment man dies in front of them Helpless Gumare residents watched on in hypnotized horror, some recording the incident on...

3 days ago

News

Man commits suicide thinking he killed girlfriend

A Gumare man who knocked his girlfriend unconscious is said to have hanged himself, believing that he had killed the woman. According to the...

4 days ago

News

Ghetto under siege

4 murders in 11 days as White City the latest to turn red In the last two weeks Ghetto’s peace has suffered a devastating...

3 days ago

News

Triple murder suspect back in court for stock theft

Triple murder suspect, Tebogo Ramantosha found himself back in court recently accused of stock theft. The 30-year-old, who is suspected to have killed both...

3 days ago

News

Son gets 20 years for mom’s brutal murder

*He accused his mother of bewitching him

2 days ago

Business

Up in smoke

Tobacco Bill threatens informal traders livelihoods Hawkers have accused government of not consulting them over the recent Tobacco Bill passed in parliament. The anti-tobacco...

3 days ago

Entertainment

Mophato dancer goes solo

Following years of toiling hard as a dancer for various traditional dance troupes and artists locally, Lesedi Oitshepile- also known as Nkhabe in the...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.