Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pay me lobola before divorce

Published

OWING: Modise

• Estranged wife demands P 30 000 lobola debt

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor for Babusi ward, Phuthego Modise is headed for a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, Ntsenya Modise who is demading Lobola owed to her.

37- year- old Modise has dragged her husband before the White City Customary Court asking the court to direct him to pay the lobola he owed for their marriage of 12 years.

According to Ntsenya, her husband had promised to pay up to P 30 00 for her lobola but has not yet settled that debt.

“ I was very much in love and pregnant at the time. We had met in December and I was pregnant three months later and so everything was happening really fast at the time. I was very young and he was my first real relationship, so I negotiated for him to owe lobola,” shared the Lesotho born woman.

But their marriage would later drown in misery as infidelity and abuse would later rock the union.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The couple’s marital woes and court drama dates back to as far as 2011 when the magistrate’s court ruled that the BDP councilor pay his wife a P 2, 200 maintenance fee every month as they separated.

“The plaintiff is to be maintained for as long as the marriage is still in subsistence, subject to a variation by the competent court. The plaintiff (Wife) to seek medical attention for her hair condition so as to reduce the monthly costs incurred as a result of buying wigs,” reads the 2011 court order granted against Modise.

Now as the couple heads for divorce the jilted wife is demanding the P30 000 lobola.

“I am not contesting the divorce, all I want is the lobola he is still owing. Our marriage will never work,” she told this publication outside court.

The case was adjourned after Deputy Court President Richard Kwapa asked to recuse himself and has since been referred to the Customary Court of Appeal to be allocated a new Chief.

Kgosi Kwapa further told The Voice that the councilor is opposing his wife’s application to pay the lobola debt.

Modise refused to comment on the matter as he answered the phone but hung up abruptly when he realised the call was from The Voice reporters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case continues

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Born again Christian in trouble again

Despite his claims to have found God, a well-known former convict from Molepolole found himself on the wrong side of the law again after...

1 day ago

News

Botswana vaccinates teachers ahead of third term

Government has finally conceded to pressure from teacher unions to prioritise vaccination of teachers ahead of re-opening of schools. As of last week various...

1 day ago

News

Man commits suicide thinking he killed girlfriend

A Gumare man who knocked his girlfriend unconscious is said to have hanged himself, believing that he had killed the woman. According to the...

8 hours ago

Sports

Ngele and Ditlhokwe off to a good start

Botswana International exports Mogakolodi Ngele and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe played the entire 90 minutes for Chippa United and Supersport United respectively this past weekend. Ngele...

8 hours ago

News

Double murder suspect denied bail

After desperately attempting to persuade court to grant him bail pending trial, double murder suspect, Moabi Molapisi has again been denied freedom by the...

4 hours ago
INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi

Politics

Key witness in election rigging case in limbo

My life was and still under threat- Baikalafi Political maverick, Moemedi Baikalafi has been in the wilderness without a political home after ditching the...

4 hours ago

Business

The native boss

This week we meet Cynthia Tsumake, the Managing Director (MD) of Native Group, a consultancy and advertising agency that excels at taking brands to...

4 hours ago

News

Labour Unions mourn Kenosi

The Labour movement is mourning the passing of the former Secretary General of Botswana Teachers Union, Ibo Nana Kenosi who succumbed to Covid 19...

4 hours ago

News

Man hangs himself in the kitchen

A Bluetown man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his kitchen on Monday night. The incident was reported at Tatitown...

4 hours ago
EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY: Minister Mokgethi EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY: Minister Mokgethi

Business

E-visa online application launched

Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs launched e-Visa online application platform last Thursday. This will allow citizens and tourists to obtain a visa...

4 hours ago

Business

Up in smoke

Tobacco Bill threatens informal traders livelihoods Hawkers have accused government of not consulting them over the recent Tobacco Bill passed in parliament. The anti-tobacco...

4 hours ago

Business

Hope on the horizon

Moeti Practicum holds travel/tourism training In a bid to transform and resuscitate the local tourism industry, Moeti Practicum Institute, in partnership with the Department...

4 hours ago

Entertainment

Celeb Edition with Freddie Pro

Although he is a relative newcomer to the game, Freddie Pro is indeed proving to be quite the pro at creating social media content....

4 hours ago

Business

Inflation continues to rise

Annual inflation continued its upward trajectory for the month of July, recording a 0.7 percent increase to end the month at 8.9 percent. Inflation...

4 hours ago

News

Ghetto under siege

4 murders in 11 days as White City the latest to turn red In the last two weeks Ghetto’s peace has suffered a devastating...

4 hours ago
SCEPTICAL: Prof. Marobela SCEPTICAL: Prof. Marobela

Politics

Change is brewing in Botswana – analyst

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is likely to make history by becoming the first president of Botswana to serve a single term, Professor Motsumi Marobela has...

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.