Police fine Lelatisitswe family P5000

Lethakane Police have charged a senior member of the Lelatisitswe family following the controversial unveiling of a tombstone over the weekend.

The Saturday family gathering sparked social media outrage after Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe, posted images of the event on social media, much to the dismay of the public who complained that the legislator and his family had breached the Emergency Powers (Covid 19) Regulations 2020.

In terms of regulation 5 (1) and (4) of the Emergency Powers (Covid 19 Regulations, S1 No 61 of 2020, all gatherings have been suspended with the exception of Cabinet, National Assembly , Council, National Task Force, religious organisations and funerals.

The public put the junior Minister under pressure and questioned why no action was taken despite being clear that they had broken the law.

A public apology issued by Lelatisitswe did not help the situation as it further put pressure on the police and compelled them to take action against the family.

Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Michael Maphepu, confirmed that they charged a 55-year-old family member who organised the event. “It is true that we charged a senior member of the family P5000 for contravening Covid 19 Regulations yesterday,” Maphepu said.

Meanwhile the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has issued a statement asking for Lelatisitswe to step down from his position as a Minister.

“As the Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Lelatisitswe forms part of the leadership at the forefront of the fight against COVID 19, a pandemic which is killing our people and destroying the economy. He is therefore expected to be exemplary in the fight against the pandemic.”

The UDC said that they have noted shameful, thoughtless and dishonourable action by convening a tombstone unveiling, an event that is one of the super spreaders.

“The UDC calls on the Assistant Minister to do the honourable thing and resign, that is if there is any iota of conscience still residing in him, failing which the President should swiftly move to relieve him of his duties,” reads the UDC statement.