Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Rakgare announces Arts Council Board

Published

Rakgare announces Arts Council Board
MINISTER: Tumiso Rakgare

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare this week announced the much-awaited arts council board.

The board will be led by the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO) Thabo Dithebe.

Rakgare announces Arts Council Board

NAC BOARD CEO: Thabo Dithebe

Briefing parliament this week, Chilliboy as the minister is affectionately called said, “I can also confirm that the NAC Board has been appointed for a period of 3 years ending in July 2024.

The Board members have a good skills mix of academia, intellectual property management, Human Resource Management, Finance, and Accounting and practical music and arts experience.”

The National Arts Council of Botswana Act provides for the appointment of an 11- member board to provide strategic direction and leadership.

“As I promised during debate and presentation of the Bill, I have employed a transparent process in appointing the Board. An expression of interest was flighted by PEEPA and 148 applications were received, following which shortlists of 15 applicants were presented to me for selection,” Rakgare added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rakgare further stated that the mandate of the arts council is to set up, coordinate, and regulate the Arts and Culture Sector, promote good corporate governance, facilitate cultural exchanges with other countries and stakeholders, advise Government on matters relating to arts and culture, and facilitate commercialisation of arts and culture activities, among others.

The members are:

  • Thabo Brian Dithebe – Chairperson
  • Mr Tebatso Hule – Member
  • Mr Mogomotsi Mokgosi – Member
  • Ms. Lerato Motshwarakgole – Member
  • Mr Reginald Bakwena – Member
  • Ms. Mmaphala Letsatle – Member
  • Prof. Connie Rapoo – Member
  • Joel Thuto- MOPAGPA Representative
  • Dean Thabo Molebatsi – MYSC Representative
  • Ms. Vuyelwa Segokgo – MNIG Representative
  • Ms. Keitseng Monyatsi – MITI Representative

“We intend to use the Arts Council as a vehicle to drive the commercialization of the arts in this country. The Council will run programmes, collaborate with associations and enter into commercial deals. We believe this will optimize financial returns to the artists and create job opportunities.” Rakgare further told parliament.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Nurses arrested for stealing Covid-19 test kits

Police in Moshupa are investigating a case in which three male nurses from different clinics have been arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 PCR test...

6 days ago

News

Police fine Lelatisitswe family P5000

Lethakane Police have charged a senior member of the Lelatisitswe family following the controversial unveiling of a tombstone over the weekend. The Saturday family...

2 days ago

News

Parents accused of selling daughters for sex

Outgoing District Commissioner for North West region, Keolopile Leipego, has advised Maun Sub-District councillors to keep fighting for the rights of children in the...

3 days ago

Sports

Karate officials fail referees’ course

Botswana Karate Association (BoKA) is worried by the poor pass rate from the recent referees’ course which was conducted by the federation. BoKA conducted...

5 days ago

News

Back off

• MASISI TELLS KBL EMPLOYEES IN ALCOHOL BAN COURT CASE APPEAL In a fresh sworn affidavit president Masisi has argued that KBL employees cannot...

2 days ago

News

BDF ‘on Holiday’ in Mozambique

A month after being deployed to Mozambique as part of SADC’s efforts to aid the country in its fight against Islamic Militants, members of...

2 days ago

News

There was fire…. but no smoke!

Accused arsonist in the clear A Zimbabwean businessman suspected of torching three traditional huts at Mogonono Lands in revenge for residents damaging his truck...

2 days ago

News

Border booze bust

Namibian truck driver caught with P36, 000 worth of liquor Charles Hill Police scored a mountain of a victory in the fight against illegal...

2 days ago
Ghagoo mine's new lease of life Ghagoo mine's new lease of life

Business

Ghagoo mine’s new lease of life

Okwa Diamonds go gaga for Ghagoo Despite lying dormant for more than four years, Ghaghoo Diamond Mine looks set to regain its sparkle after...

2 days ago
Fighting back Fighting back

Business

Fighting back

International trade activity on the rebound In some much welcome good news, data for the first quarter of 2021 shows international trade activity has...

2 days ago

News

Kaboeamodimo in marriage wrecking scandal

SKI Khama Foundation Chair fingered in RB1 Celebrity’s Divorce RB 1 celebrity, Goitseone Moathodi’s marriage has come down crashing like a house of cards...

1 day ago
Making moves on big screens Making moves on big screens

Entertainment

Making moves on big screens

Local actress sizzles on Muvhango Don’t be fooled by her stunning good looks, Angela Atlang’s rise to the top is down to hard work,...

2 days ago
Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future

Business

Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future

This week Meet the Boss brings you Gambling Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thuli Johnson. The charismatic leader is optimistic about plans for the...

2 days ago
Economic growth dependent on vaccine rollout - Pelaelo Economic growth dependent on vaccine rollout - Pelaelo

Business

Economic growth dependent on vaccine rollout – Pelaelo

A rebound in economic activity will be largely dependent on a successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout. This was said by the Bank of Botswana Governor,...

2 days ago

Sports

Chess team knocked out of FIDE Online Olympiad

Botswana senior national chess team’s dreams of progressing to the next round of the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad crumbled over the weekend following a...

2 days ago
Decor divas Decor divas

Business

Decor divas

Childhood friends join forces to light up catering industry Ever since their childhood days, when they made a bit of extra pocket money selling...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.