Rakgare announces Arts Council Board

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare this week announced the much-awaited arts council board.

The board will be led by the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO) Thabo Dithebe.

Briefing parliament this week, Chilliboy as the minister is affectionately called said, “I can also confirm that the NAC Board has been appointed for a period of 3 years ending in July 2024.

The Board members have a good skills mix of academia, intellectual property management, Human Resource Management, Finance, and Accounting and practical music and arts experience.”

The National Arts Council of Botswana Act provides for the appointment of an 11- member board to provide strategic direction and leadership.

“As I promised during debate and presentation of the Bill, I have employed a transparent process in appointing the Board. An expression of interest was flighted by PEEPA and 148 applications were received, following which shortlists of 15 applicants were presented to me for selection,” Rakgare added.

Rakgare further stated that the mandate of the arts council is to set up, coordinate, and regulate the Arts and Culture Sector, promote good corporate governance, facilitate cultural exchanges with other countries and stakeholders, advise Government on matters relating to arts and culture, and facilitate commercialisation of arts and culture activities, among others.

The members are:

Thabo Brian Dithebe – Chairperson

Mr Tebatso Hule – Member

Mr Mogomotsi Mokgosi – Member

Ms. Lerato Motshwarakgole – Member

Mr Reginald Bakwena – Member

Ms. Mmaphala Letsatle – Member

Prof. Connie Rapoo – Member

Joel Thuto- MOPAGPA Representative

Dean Thabo Molebatsi – MYSC Representative

Ms. Vuyelwa Segokgo – MNIG Representative

Ms. Keitseng Monyatsi – MITI Representative

“We intend to use the Arts Council as a vehicle to drive the commercialization of the arts in this country. The Council will run programmes, collaborate with associations and enter into commercial deals. We believe this will optimize financial returns to the artists and create job opportunities.” Rakgare further told parliament.