Sefalana opens the second ‘Big One’

Sefalana this week continued with its nationwide expansion by opening its 36th Shopper store at Molapo Crossing in Gaborone.

The impressive store which Sefalana Group Managing Director, Chandra Chauhan described as the best ever in the entire country, has been named ‘The Big One’ just like the Setlhoa store also in Gaborone.

Speaking at the opening of the store on Thursday morning, Chauhan said the company spent a sum of f P16 million towards the opening of the store.

Chauhan said Sefalana has in the recent years upped the ante when it comes to the standards of its stores in the retail sector.

“If you look at the stores that Sefalana has been opening in the last 10 years, especially in the retail space they were quite small shopping centres, but since then we have opened some really good flagship stores,” said Chauhan.

The new store has created job opportunities for 120 Batswana, which takes the tally of new jobs created this year by Sefalana to 300, and Chauhan said they hope to create 200 more before the years with a couple of stores in the pipeline.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Chauhan, Sefalana expects to open a new store in Tutume soon followed by another one at Ramokgwebana border, all before end of the year.