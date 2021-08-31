Still no sign of Shakawe missing teen

Shakawe police are still in search of a 19-year-old Orbet Kanyeto who went missing two months ago on the 2nd of June after assaulting one of his friends, leaving him unconscious.

According to Shakawe Police Station commander, Keitshokile Kebodiretswe,Kanyeto has seemingly vanished into thin air.

“Despite all our search efforts, the teenager is still missing and nobody has come forward with any information that could lead us to where he could be,” said Kebodiretswe.

On the evening that he disappeared Kanyeto is said to have been with other boys when a misunderstanding arouse between him and one of the boys.

During a scuffle that ensued Kanyeto is said to have hit the other guy with a plank on the head rendering him unconscious and fled the scene fearing he could have killed his friend and according to the police, no one has seen him since then.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was last spotted wearing wearing black trousers, a white t-shirt, brown jacket and blue shoes.

Kebodiretswe has once more pleaded with the public to assist in the search of the missing teenager.