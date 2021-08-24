Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

The native boss

Published

NATIVE GROUP MD: Cynthia Tsumake

This week we meet Cynthia Tsumake, the Managing Director (MD) of Native Group, a consultancy and advertising agency that excels at taking brands to the next level.

The 37-year-old Ramotswa born takes us through her journey in the corporate world, which started in print media before transitioning to radio and finally ending up as a Native.

Tsumake also takes time to address Covid-19’s impact on the business and how they positioned themselves to deal with the situation.

Firstly, tell our readers a bit about yourself.

I am a 37-year-old mother of two beautiful boys from Ramotswa, a daughter who is fortunate enough to still have both parents and a sister to two siblings.

And from a professional perspective, talk us through your journey in the corporate world?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

My journey started off at Botswana Guardian and The Midweek Sun. Then I moved to GabzFM, followed by a move to Yarona Media Holdings, before finally landing at The Native Group.

I have always had a passion for Media and Communications.

How have you found the switch from radio to advertising?

Challenging and interesting; multi dimensional; more so that it gave me opportunity to diversify my skill set in an Advertising Agency set up.

You’ve only been at The Native Group for two years yet have already been appointed MD. What do you credit your rise to?

I was fortunate enough to find a young and dynamic team that worked well with me in getting the desired results.

As a dedicated individual, this complemented my work ethic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I also believe I am a strategic thinker who passionately believes in the power of collaboration and strong alliances that have helped.

What do you regard as the highlight of your career so far?

Working on the ‘50 Change Makers’ project, where we assembled and profiled 50 young Batswana for Botswana’s 50th Jubilee.

The project even partnered with Mail and Guardian. That was such a learning experience.

And on the other end of the scale, what has been your lowest moment?

Sometime in my past I was given a set of duties and responsibilities and ended up taking on too much in an eager effort to impress.

As a result, the sacrifice took its toll on me. In the same light, it taught me balance and also allowed me to discover my strength for eventing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Covid-19 has had a disastrous impact on most businesses – how has the pandemic effected Native Group?

It has been challenging in terms of being forced to give mandatory discounts and slow business activity overall.

So we had to restructure our service offering to suit the conditions we were put under.

However, this also brought opportunities for us to be more creative and innovative in our offerings as a business.

Opportunities such as?

We decided to align offerings and services to client’s needs and the positions that Covid-19 has placed them under.

Basically to still have them consume adverts from where they are as per their respective industry setups.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ending on a personal note, away from the office what keeps you busy?

I love nature. I am family oriented, so any chance to be with family I will.

I also mentor a lot of young people on their career paths.

Being strongly spiritual also helps me align and find my strength.

PERSONAL PROFILE

FULL NAMES:

Tlotlo Cynthia Tsumake

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DATE OF BIRTH:

Would rather not say

PLACE OF BIRTH:

Mochudi

MARITAL STATUS:

Single

MENTOR (S):

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anastacia Martin, Maria Machailo-Ellis, Karin Van Wyk

DREAM CAR:

Range Rover Velar

HOLIDAY DESTINATION:

Greece

PASTIME:

Reading

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FAVOURITE FOOD:

Bogobe and Seswaa

FAVOURITE DRINK:

Sparkling wine

WHAT MAKES YOU ANGRY:

Deceitful people

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Born again Christian in trouble again

Despite his claims to have found God, a well-known former convict from Molepolole found himself on the wrong side of the law again after...

1 day ago

News

Botswana vaccinates teachers ahead of third term

Government has finally conceded to pressure from teacher unions to prioritise vaccination of teachers ahead of re-opening of schools. As of last week various...

1 day ago

News

Man commits suicide thinking he killed girlfriend

A Gumare man who knocked his girlfriend unconscious is said to have hanged himself, believing that he had killed the woman. According to the...

8 hours ago

News

Pay me lobola before divorce

• Estranged wife demands P 30 000 lobola debt Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor for Babusi ward, Phuthego Modise is headed for a bitter...

4 hours ago

Sports

Ngele and Ditlhokwe off to a good start

Botswana International exports Mogakolodi Ngele and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe played the entire 90 minutes for Chippa United and Supersport United respectively this past weekend. Ngele...

8 hours ago

News

Double murder suspect denied bail

After desperately attempting to persuade court to grant him bail pending trial, double murder suspect, Moabi Molapisi has again been denied freedom by the...

4 hours ago
INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi INDEPENDENT-MINDED: Baikalafi

Politics

Key witness in election rigging case in limbo

My life was and still under threat- Baikalafi Political maverick, Moemedi Baikalafi has been in the wilderness without a political home after ditching the...

4 hours ago

News

Labour Unions mourn Kenosi

The Labour movement is mourning the passing of the former Secretary General of Botswana Teachers Union, Ibo Nana Kenosi who succumbed to Covid 19...

4 hours ago

News

Man hangs himself in the kitchen

A Bluetown man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his kitchen on Monday night. The incident was reported at Tatitown...

4 hours ago
EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY: Minister Mokgethi EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY: Minister Mokgethi

Business

E-visa online application launched

Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs launched e-Visa online application platform last Thursday. This will allow citizens and tourists to obtain a visa...

4 hours ago

Business

Up in smoke

Tobacco Bill threatens informal traders livelihoods Hawkers have accused government of not consulting them over the recent Tobacco Bill passed in parliament. The anti-tobacco...

4 hours ago

Business

Hope on the horizon

Moeti Practicum holds travel/tourism training In a bid to transform and resuscitate the local tourism industry, Moeti Practicum Institute, in partnership with the Department...

4 hours ago

Entertainment

Celeb Edition with Freddie Pro

Although he is a relative newcomer to the game, Freddie Pro is indeed proving to be quite the pro at creating social media content....

4 hours ago

Business

Inflation continues to rise

Annual inflation continued its upward trajectory for the month of July, recording a 0.7 percent increase to end the month at 8.9 percent. Inflation...

4 hours ago

News

Ghetto under siege

4 murders in 11 days as White City the latest to turn red In the last two weeks Ghetto’s peace has suffered a devastating...

4 hours ago
SCEPTICAL: Prof. Marobela SCEPTICAL: Prof. Marobela

Politics

Change is brewing in Botswana – analyst

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is likely to make history by becoming the first president of Botswana to serve a single term, Professor Motsumi Marobela has...

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.