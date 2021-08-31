Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

There was fire…. but no smoke!

Published

TORCHED: Burned huts of Mogonono residents

Accused arsonist in the clear

A Zimbabwean businessman suspected of torching three traditional huts at Mogonono Lands in revenge for residents damaging his truck has been told he has no case to answer.

37-year-old Tennyson Ngwenya is now a free man after he was acquitted and discharged of arson by Molepolole Magistrates Court last week.

His legal team, led by Michael Iyumeleng, successfully argued the state were unable to prove it was Ngwenya who set fire to the huts and indeed even failed to provide evidence that arson had been committed.

In a matter that dates back to two fiery nights in March 2019, Ngwenya was accused of burning down 47-year-old Kelemogile Batsietsi’s humble home. Two nights later, on 29 March, he was said to have torched two huts belonging to Goitsemodimo Motsewabeng, 79.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nothing was salvaged from the inferno, with the flames causing around P39, 000 worth of destruction in total.

At the time it was suspected Ngwenya started the fires in retribution after his truck was reduced to a crumpled mess by angry Mogonono residents, who accused the Zim native of illegally mining sand from the nearby river.

Although the prosecution argued this was clear motive and even told court Ngwenya had confessed to committing the crime, the case against him did not stick.

Presiding over the matter, Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng noted that one of the complainants, Motsewabeng, had given conflicting statements.

“I have to point out that Motsewabeng submitted two contradictory statements dated May 2nd, 2019 and October 11th, 2019. In the latter statement he stated that he was present when his houses were set ablaze whilst the former one, for May 2nd, he testified that he received a call to the effect that his two huts were on fire while he was at Mmankgodi with his wife and had to travel to find them ablaze. I am therefore lost as which one to believe between the two,” she highlighted.

It was also noted that the cops did not conduct an identity parade and merely brandished the suspect before the victims for identification.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Investigating Officer (IO) testified that the accused told him with other police officers that he was the one who set fire to the houses because they had damaged his trucks. A careful look at the statement showed that all the elements of arson have been ticked, the intentional unlawful burning of someone’s property,” continued Magistrate Resheng, explaining the IO was supposed to have taken the accused before a judicial officer to record his statement in writing.

The case was then duly dismissed, much to the dismay of both Batsietsi and Motsewabeng.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Nurses arrested for stealing Covid-19 test kits

Police in Moshupa are investigating a case in which three male nurses from different clinics have been arrested for allegedly stealing Covid-19 PCR test...

5 days ago

News

Parents accused of selling daughters for sex

Outgoing District Commissioner for North West region, Keolopile Leipego, has advised Maun Sub-District councillors to keep fighting for the rights of children in the...

2 days ago

News

Police fine Lelatisitswe family P5000

Lethakane Police have charged a senior member of the Lelatisitswe family following the controversial unveiling of a tombstone over the weekend. The Saturday family...

24 hours ago

Sports

Karate officials fail referees’ course

Botswana Karate Association (BoKA) is worried by the poor pass rate from the recent referees’ course which was conducted by the federation. BoKA conducted...

4 days ago

News

Back off

• MASISI TELLS KBL EMPLOYEES IN ALCOHOL BAN COURT CASE APPEAL In a fresh sworn affidavit president Masisi has argued that KBL employees cannot...

1 day ago
Ghagoo mine's new lease of life Ghagoo mine's new lease of life

Business

Ghagoo mine’s new lease of life

Okwa Diamonds go gaga for Ghagoo Despite lying dormant for more than four years, Ghaghoo Diamond Mine looks set to regain its sparkle after...

1 day ago
Fighting back Fighting back

Business

Fighting back

International trade activity on the rebound In some much welcome good news, data for the first quarter of 2021 shows international trade activity has...

1 day ago
Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future

Business

Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future

This week Meet the Boss brings you Gambling Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thuli Johnson. The charismatic leader is optimistic about plans for the...

1 day ago
Making moves on big screens Making moves on big screens

Entertainment

Making moves on big screens

Local actress sizzles on Muvhango Don’t be fooled by her stunning good looks, Angela Atlang’s rise to the top is down to hard work,...

1 day ago
Economic growth dependent on vaccine rollout - Pelaelo Economic growth dependent on vaccine rollout - Pelaelo

Business

Economic growth dependent on vaccine rollout – Pelaelo

A rebound in economic activity will be largely dependent on a successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout. This was said by the Bank of Botswana Governor,...

1 day ago

Sports

Chess team knocked out of FIDE Online Olympiad

Botswana senior national chess team’s dreams of progressing to the next round of the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad crumbled over the weekend following a...

1 day ago
Decor divas Decor divas

Business

Decor divas

Childhood friends join forces to light up catering industry Ever since their childhood days, when they made a bit of extra pocket money selling...

1 day ago

News

Kaboeamodimo in marriage wrecking scandal

SKI Khama Foundation Chair fingered in RB1 Celebrity’s Divorce RB 1 celebrity, Goitseone Moathodi’s marriage has come down crashing like a house of cards...

8 hours ago

News

BDF ‘on Holiday’ in Mozambique

A month after being deployed to Mozambique as part of SADC’s efforts to aid the country in its fight against Islamic Militants, members of...

1 day ago

News

Deadly roads

2, 130 perish in road accidents since 2017 In the last five years, over 2, 000 people have lost their lives in accidents on...

1 day ago

News

Border booze bust

Namibian truck driver caught with P36, 000 worth of liquor Charles Hill Police scored a mountain of a victory in the fight against illegal...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.