Who are you?

Mystery man leaves cops puzzled

A young man accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl caused confusion in court this week after it was revealed he goes by three different identities.

The 23-year-old suspect, Mpho Thabiso Seloka Kewagamang Motseme, has given cops quite the headache as they desperately try to work out exactly who he is.

Motseme was arrested last Tuesday after it was alleged he was involved in a sexual relationship with an underage teenager in Donga.

Upon his arrest, he told the police he was from Mongwalo ward in Kanye village but does not have an identity card.

Highlighting the authorities’ lack of progress in solving the suspect’s identity, Investigating Officer, Neo Mazhani told Francistown Magistrates Court that Motseme instructed her to call Borakanelo Police to confirm his names.

“He told me he uses two names of Mpho and Thabiso and three surnames of Seloka, Kewagamang and Motseme. He failed to show me where he stays in Francistown. He told me he stays with his cousin but when we went there we found it was not a cousin but a friend.

“We have not yet identified his relatives but there is a cell phone number he gave us which we are yet to call to see who we have arrested,” said Mazhani, her comments causing raised eyebrows from the Magistrate.

For his part, begging for bail, the accused humbly maintained he is a Motswana from Botswana who has nowhere to run.

“I am a Mongwaketsi in Kanye but stay in Gaborone. I do not stay in Francistown. If you grant me bail make it that I report to the nearest police station,” requested Mr many names.

However, his hopes of freedom were dashed as Magistrate Game Mooketsi explained it was too early to entertain bail, especially as the state are yet to establish exactly who the accused is.

Motseme was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for 24 August.