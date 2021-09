Mother loses two daughters in separate murder incidents

Mosetsanagape Kabelo of Moshupa is a 65-year-old mother who has lost two daughters in a space of a year in the most horrific ways. The first daughter, Botshelo Kabelo, was butchered in front of her last year October whilst her other daughter, Omphile Kabelo, was also allegedly raped and killed by two neighbours last week.

The bereaved mother speaks to The Voice reporter, Sharon Mathala, as she narrates the devastating of her loss.