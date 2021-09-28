Connect with us

News

Aiming high and venturing out: meet Tsaone Gabotshetse

YOUNG ENTREPRENUER: Tsaone Roslyn Gabotshetse
The advent of the novel coronavirus presented myriad opportunities for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) to venture into uncharted territory such as manufacturing and supply of medical attire like surgical scrubs.

One such young entrepreneur who Voice Woman sat with is 26-year-old Tsaone Roslyn Gabotshetse, founder and owner of Lerovis Investment, trading as Zwithu Collections. Situated in Block 8, Lerovis is a small manufacturing plant focused on the production of personal protective wear, corporate and school uniforms and large scale clothing production.

What inspired you to start this business?

Seeing a lot of foreign stores in Botswana selling clothes on a large scale, I realised that the reason our industry isn’t progressing much might be because of our approach.

So, I thought if I could start large-scale production of clothes to sell and focus on that, it might help me as well as the industry.

I target hospitals for scrubs, schools and corporates for uniforms, and construction and electrical companies for personal protective wear.

EXQUISITE DESIGNS:Gabotshetse magic hand's finished designs

In detail, please take us through that critical moment you decided to start this business.

The crucial moments that prompted me to start this business was when I realised that the academic route to success was not my route.

How did you fund the business? Did you apply for any government grants? How many people do you employ?

After failing at the academic approach a few times, my mother, who used to be a tailor, gave me some of her machines to start the business.

With that, and a few extra savings, I began Zwithu Collections, which currently has 8 employees including myself.

Has the #PushaBW movement been a boost to your business? How is the business doing and how is the reception on social media?

Thank God for the patriotic movement because it brought businesses like mine into sharp focus for Batswana to fully appreciate.

Batswana do take pride in supporting local brands and the movement has helped us gain clients who would usually get their products from South Africa or China.

DESIGNER: Gabotshetse

Now people consider us locally first before looking out.

And your plans for the future…

The future plans of Zwithu are to upscale and be the best local manufacturing plant both locally and regionally.

I would like to see my brand collaborate with other brands to create something substantial and something we could be proud of as tailors in Botswana, and I believe that day will come soon.

Last words, or advice to up and coming entrepreneurs…

I would like to thank The Voice newspaper for giving us the opportunity to share our journey with other up and coming entrepreneurs and potential clients.

For all your seamless uniforms, bulk production and PPE supplies, please call/app 75 052 274 and we got you!

