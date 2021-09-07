Alcohol prices hike

Taking a stroll around the capital city on a sober note this midweek Shaya came across new prices of alcohol beverages and this dampened Shaya’s mood even further.

Whilst taking snaps of the new imminent price increase, Shaya couldn’t help but wonder how life was becoming more and more expensive.

We have been sober- (clears throat), for months now and these hiked prices just mean tighter budgets, not to talk of the fact that we won’t be able to buy single cigarettes anymore.

I was convinced ‘go tsile go nna monate’ but hey looks like even Rhodesia was heaven as compared to this.