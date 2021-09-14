Amasha ama shakes the city

Two months on the market but an idea two years in the making, Amasha Ama Blessing is a brand creating a lot of noise in the second city.

Clean and uncomplicated, the label is the brainchild of Tsamaya native, Posuoetsile Kesaobaka Sithole, and includes: t-shirts (P150), caps (P100), masks (P40) and shorts, which will set you back P180.

It is a business close to the 26-year-old’s heart having been inspired by the birth of his son, Amasha, who came into the world in 2019.

“I derived the brand name from my son’s name. The love I have for him is exceptional, so I decided to do something for him,” explains Sithole.