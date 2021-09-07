Connect with us

Beauty queen’s beautiful message

Wame Mosa Rabadi is fast proving she has the voice to back up her obvious good looks and famous dance moves.

The Beauty Queen’s first taste of the music industry was as a 16-year-old backing dancer for MC Maswe.

Under the Mbaqanga legend’s guidance, Rabadi, 24, has shown she can make it as the main act with her unique mix of House and Amapiano.

With three albums already to her name, the Majwaneng born music-maker now plans to drop her first-ever EP, ‘O seka ntshwara’ (Do not touch me).

Speaking to GiG, the artist explained her latest offering, which will be available from 10 September, was motivated by the rising numbers of Gender-Based Violence in Botswana.

“The song educates people to resist abusing and killing women and children,” revealed Rabadi, adding it is a message that is very close to her heart.

