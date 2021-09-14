BOMU Awards slated for October 23

After postponing the 10th annual Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) awards – Total Music Group on Tuesday announced that the awards have been moved to October 23rd.

Initially, the awards were expected to be held end of July but were delayed indefinitely.

This week however as voting lines opened on Tuesday a new date was also announced.

Speaking to Voice entertainment, Seabelo Modibe revealed that this year’s awards will also inject a whopping P700 000.00 directly into the artist’s pocket, the record highest amount since the award’s inception.

According to Modibe, the P 2 million worth of sponsorship was meant to increase prize money and performance fees for artists who have been disadvantaged by the Covid-19 restriction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The awards will be a hybrid, with a limited number of guests including sponsors and partners in attendance physically on the day. We will also host a limited number of artists who will feature in the programme performing some of their hit songs.”

Modibe further confirmed that following the official launch of the BOMU Music Awards nominees recently, six categories will be voted for by the public whilst the rest of the categories will be adjudicated and determined by a panel of judges.

“Voting starts today, Tuesday, September,07, 2021. The top six categories are Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New-Comer, Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist and Best Group/Duo/Combo. Each nominee has a unique code that voters can use and send to 16565 to vote on any of the local mobile service providers. We encourage the public to optimise on this opportunity and vote for their best artists to ensure they walk away with the coveted prize money and title,” he said.

The award ceremony will be held under the theme #LetsGrowTheMusicIndustryTogether.