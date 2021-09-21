Connect with us

Brave heart’s big push
Kay

Over the next three weeks, Brave Heart will be releasing a track-a-week from Tshenolo, Kay and Motheo as a trial run for their Television show and Talent search project.

Kay’s single ‘Thato Ya hao’ is the first to go public and will be out today (Friday) as Joe Manuel’s stable tries to deliver on the promises he made about the Gospel Icon show.

“Once we done by securing sponsors we will tour the country scouting for talent,” he told Big Weekend.

“We are giving people an insight into how our TV show will look; everything is done professionally and the quality is unbelievable,” declared Manuel.

