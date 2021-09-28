Bringing dignity to the forgotten

MDS hand over two houses to a family of 31

Marung Development Services (MDS), one of the country’s leading explosives and blasting engineering companies on Saturday handed over two houses to the Tsholofelo family in Letlhakane.

This was a fulfilment of a promise made by the company in April, and part of their CSR project aimed at making an impact and leaving a legacy in Boteti, a community in which they operate in.

The two bedroomed houses, each with a toilet and kitchen were handed to the Tsholofelo family who were identified through the assistance of the social workers’ office. The company also fenced the yard and connected running water.

Marung Managing Director, Sebele Molalapata said despite the challenges they still managed to complete the house within budget.

“Due to Covid-19 related regulations material and personnel were at times not readily available, however our commitment carried us through,” said Molalapata.

The initiative is in line with Pillar 2 of the National Vision 2036 which talks about Social Inclusion and Equality, as well as Social Upliftment.

The Tsholofelo family is made up of grandmother and leader of the family Tshiamo Tsholofelo, her nine children and 21 grandchildren.

A good number of the family members, including grandchildren live with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a genetic disorder, also known as “brittle bone diseases” that causes weak bones that break easily in addition to other symptoms.

Speaking on behalf of the family,the eldest daughter Keboeditsemang Tsholofelo applauded the gesture from MDS. A beaming Tsholofelo said the two houses have brought dignity to their family.

“Today we’ve a place we can proudly call home,” she said.

“Instead of providing us with food, they instead opted to provide shelter,which I believe was a wise decision. We were at risk of being swept away by storms, but today we feel safe because we have a roof over our heads,” Tsholofelo said.