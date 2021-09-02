Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Broke Botswana Railways train attached in a labour dispute

Published

INSET: Court ruling

The Industrial Court yesterday issued a writ of execution of property against broke Botswana Railways to the tune of close to half a million Pula.

The Voice Online can further reveal that Deputy Sheriffs this morning invaded the Botswana Railways Headquarters in Mahalapye and attached the property to be auctioned to the highest bidder.

The Deputy Sheriffs this morning executed the court order as they attached computers, servers and the locomotive train No. 315.

The writ reads in part “You are hereby directed attach the movable goods of the above mentioned respondent at the Botswana railways headquarters situated along the A1, Mahalapye main road, Mowana ward, Mahalapye Botswana and of the same to cause to be realised by public auction the sum of Pula equivalent of BWP 487,080.00, which it recovered by judgement of this court dated 26 February 2016.”

The case emanates from a unfair dismissal case lodged by its former employee, one Kepaletswe Nkoga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Background of the case is that Nkoga had approached the Industrial Court challenging his dismissal from work.

After a lengthy trial, the Industrial Court in 2016 found that Nkoga’s dismissal from work was “procedurally and substantively unfair”.

The judgement delivered by the Industrial Court judge, Isaac Bahuma, further reads “the respondent is hereby ordered to pay the applicant 24 months salary in the sum of P487 080.00 as compensation for unfair dismissal. ”

Botswana railways then approached the Court of Appeal (CoA) to challenge the judgement citing that the Industrial Court erred in finding that Nkoga’s dismissal was procedurally unfair.

They also argued that the compensation amount awarded was excessive and not proportional.

Their appeal was dismissed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sharonmathala

Sharonm@thevoicebw.com

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Police fine Lelatisitswe family P5000

Lethakane Police have charged a senior member of the Lelatisitswe family following the controversial unveiling of a tombstone over the weekend. The Saturday family...

3 days ago

News

Parents accused of selling daughters for sex

Outgoing District Commissioner for North West region, Keolopile Leipego, has advised Maun Sub-District councillors to keep fighting for the rights of children in the...

4 days ago

Sports

Karate officials fail referees’ course

Botswana Karate Association (BoKA) is worried by the poor pass rate from the recent referees’ course which was conducted by the federation. BoKA conducted...

6 days ago

News

Back off

• MASISI TELLS KBL EMPLOYEES IN ALCOHOL BAN COURT CASE APPEAL In a fresh sworn affidavit president Masisi has argued that KBL employees cannot...

3 days ago

News

BDF ‘on Holiday’ in Mozambique

A month after being deployed to Mozambique as part of SADC’s efforts to aid the country in its fight against Islamic Militants, members of...

3 days ago

News

There was fire…. but no smoke!

Accused arsonist in the clear A Zimbabwean businessman suspected of torching three traditional huts at Mogonono Lands in revenge for residents damaging his truck...

3 days ago

News

Border booze bust

Namibian truck driver caught with P36, 000 worth of liquor Charles Hill Police scored a mountain of a victory in the fight against illegal...

3 days ago

News

Rape suspect saved by the science

Suspected rapist cleared after two years in prison Having been locked up for over two years after violating his bail conditions, a 27-year-old suspected...

3 days ago

News

Kaboeamodimo in marriage wrecking scandal

SKI Khama Foundation Chair fingered in RB1 Celebrity’s Divorce RB 1 celebrity, Goitseone Moathodi’s marriage has come down crashing like a house of cards...

2 days ago
Fighting back Fighting back

Business

Fighting back

International trade activity on the rebound In some much welcome good news, data for the first quarter of 2021 shows international trade activity has...

3 days ago
Ghagoo mine's new lease of life Ghagoo mine's new lease of life

Business

Ghagoo mine’s new lease of life

Okwa Diamonds go gaga for Ghagoo Despite lying dormant for more than four years, Ghaghoo Diamond Mine looks set to regain its sparkle after...

3 days ago
Making moves on big screens Making moves on big screens

Entertainment

Making moves on big screens

Local actress sizzles on Muvhango Don’t be fooled by her stunning good looks, Angela Atlang’s rise to the top is down to hard work,...

3 days ago

News

Still no sign of Shakawe missing teen

Shakawe police are still in search of a 19-year-old Orbet Kanyeto who went missing two months ago on the 2nd of June after assaulting...

3 days ago

News

Who’s land is it?

XAXABA RESIDENTS THREATEN TO SUE GOVT OVER MOREMI GAME RESERVE BOUNDAY  A raging dispute between Xaxaba community and the Wildlife Department over Moremi Game...

3 days ago
Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future

Business

Gambling authority CEO speaks of a bright future

This week Meet the Boss brings you Gambling Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thuli Johnson. The charismatic leader is optimistic about plans for the...

3 days ago

News

Deadly roads

2, 130 perish in road accidents since 2017 In the last five years, over 2, 000 people have lost their lives in accidents on...

3 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.