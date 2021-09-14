Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Cashing in

By

Published

Cashing in
BIHL CEO: Lesetedi

Insurance claims on the rise due to Covid-19

The insurance industry has experienced a surge in claims, largely due to Covid-19, with the situation unlikely to change any time soon.

In a statement accompanying the financial results for the half-year period, Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) CEO, Catherine Lesetedi revealed there has been an increase in claims due to general excess and mortality and Covid-19.

Lesetedi grimly noted that the uncertainty surrounding the arrival of vaccines means the situation is likely to continue for a while.

“The unprecedented level of excess mortality presents risks to the business. Management will be implementing appropriate actions to mitigate this risk to ensure the group’s value proposition remains sound going into the future,” stated the Chief Executive Officer.

According to Lesetedi, the risk-mitigating measures include driving profitable top-line growth to ensure the business navigates the current wave while delivering support to its policyholders.

During the six-month period under review, the listed insurance group, which is the parent company to Botswana Life, experienced an unprecedented 48 percent year-on-year decline in operating profit to P102 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The major contributor to the decline in operating profit was the unprecedented excess mortality experienced during the period. P119 million worth of claims were classified as Covid-19 claims across the different product lines, representing 29 percent of the total claims,” outlined Lesetedi.

The net insurance claims and benefits paid during the half-year period are said to have increased by 44 percent compared to the corresponding six months.

Due to the massive drop in profits, BIHL shareholders will go home empty-handed as management has resolved not to award an interim dividend.

Lesetedi explained the decision was based on the need to preserve cash for the life business to deal with any further shocks that might arise from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group anticipates the impacts of the pandemic will continue to be felt in its operations and new business for the rest of the year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Mogalakwe survives the hammer

*Pays P100k on the eve of public auction *AP legal fees stand at P750k

15 hours ago

News

Jilted boyfriend hangs himself

A 29-year-old man from Mmopane village reportedly hanged himself last Friday morning at Thamaga Junior Secondary School after his ex-girlfriend rejected his proposal for...

8 hours ago

News

Ruling on Matsha tragedy set for next month

Nearly six years after the infamous Matsha tragedy that claimed the lives of nine students in a freak road accident, a Molepolole Magistrates Court...

11 hours ago
TOURISM: Lifelihood of Okavango people TOURISM: Lifelihood of Okavango people

News

Climate change a threat to okavango delta

Climate change is likely to impact on Botswana’s ecosystems in the near future, especially the Okavango Delta, with a probable negative impact on tourism...

2 days ago

News

Drunk soldier kills wrong man

Celebration of the return of alcohol after a two months government ban ended in the tragic death of a soldier at the Maun BDF...

7 hours ago

Entertainment

GBF21 announces featured authors and guests

On Friday, 10 September the Gaborone Book Festival Trust announced its 2021 featured authors and guests. The book festival which is the only festival...

1 day ago
SIDE BY SIDE: The Gaogopolwes in court SIDE BY SIDE: The Gaogopolwes in court

News

Butcher and wife in court for stock theft

A butcher and his wife have their heads on the chopping block after they were unable to account for the carcasses of two cows...

7 hours ago

News

More than 10 DIS agents detained for corruption

More than 10 members of the Directorate of Intelligence Service (DIS) from Supplies Department in Gaborone are in detention following investigations on flawed procurement...

7 hours ago
Celeb Edition with Mr Goodmanners Celeb Edition with Mr Goodmanners

Entertainment

Celeb Edition with Mr Goodmanners

Famous for his charm and eloquent manner on the airwaves, Letumile Montsosa aka Mr. Goodmanners is one of the stars of Duma FM. The...

6 hours ago
Dancer makes smooth move with fashion label Dancer makes smooth move with fashion label

Business

It’s Skwena time

Dancer makes smooth move with fashion label Nowadays, it seems most players connected with the music industry, both big and small, have their own...

6 hours ago
Vee out of tune Vee out of tune

Entertainment

Vee out of tune

Expecting to be blown away, Shaya was sadly left disappointed by Kwaito Kwasa star, Vee’s contribution to South African artist Makhadzi’s latest release, ‘Beke...

5 hours ago
Public debt under control Public debt under control

Business

Public debt under control

Although an increase has been recorded, Botswana has managed to maintain low and sustainable public debt (* see Back to School with Adamson, 6A)...

6 hours ago
Fast and fearless Fast and fearless

Entertainment

Fast and fearless

Life in the fast lane Blink and there’s a good chance you may miss him! Although he only turned 18 in June, Letsile ‘Schoolboy’...

6 hours ago
REMAINING AT THE HELM: Nehemiah Modubule REMAINING AT THE HELM: Nehemiah Modubule

Politics

Moribund BMD speaks from the dead

Batswana are reaping what they sowed- Modubule Controversial Political figure, Nehemiah Modubule finds himself alone at the helm of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD),...

7 hours ago
Skavenja on the party hunt Skavenja on the party hunt

Entertainment

Skavenja on the party hunt

This weekend, the United House Party has a special treat in store for the masses as the one and only Skavenja joins the party....

6 hours ago
DEEPLY WOUNDED: Ramokotshwana Daniel Lentswe DEEPLY WOUNDED: Ramokotshwana Daniel Lentswe

News

My near death encounter with the police

A quick visit to an ATM after the 8 pm curfew has ended up as a life-altering nightmare for 27-year-old Ramokotshwana Daniel Lentswe who...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.