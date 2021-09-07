Celeb edition with DJ KSB

As well as being one of the most talented disc jockeys in the business, DJ KSB is equally adept at recording hits of his own.

The 29-year-old muso is the resident DJ on BTV’s popular Friday night music show, Flavadome, and has established himself as an integral part of the programme.

For those who don’t know you, how would you introduce yourself?

Well, I would say hi, I am Kealeboga Sedumedi an entrepreneur, deejay, and music producer known by the stage name ‘DJ KSB’. My breakthrough in the music industry and business was scoping a residency as a Gabz FM radio DJ in 2015.

I later moved to RB2 FM and BTV’s Flava Dome as a Co-Resident DJ.

As well as playing other artists’ music, you are also quite the singer yourself?

Yes, I have a big song titled ‘Phendula’ which means ‘answer/reply.

The song is currently waving my name high in the SADC region from all the top TV and radio stations and recently got nominated for the Best Amapiano category on the Yarona FM Music Awards.

Following ‘Phendula’, I dropped a new song titled ‘Umuntu’ on May 24.

The single features Juizee and DJ Kap and is also receiving positive feedback.

Anything else fresh we can expect from you?

Yes! New music drops the first week of October.

I am also pushing my Mark Media Entertainment company and Kota Junxion shop to a bigger scale/market.

How have you used social media to advance your career in these Covid-19 times?

Had a few streaming shows via Instagram and Facebook and surprisingly it boosted my song ‘Phendula’ which then received a lot of feedback and started trending on Ticktok and later SADC radio stations approved.

Speaking of social media, have you ever been a victim of online bullying?

I have never been bullied but I have seen people close to me get bullied and it is not a good sight.

If you were elected President for one day, what’s the first thing you would do?

I would work on positioning the country’s economy and making sure the creative industry and business gets the right recognition.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Alicia Keys [American singer-songwriter].

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I like to cook but don’t like doing dishes

2. I enjoy my alone time with my phone, TV, and food

3. I once slept by a filling station in Zeerust, SA, because it was late and I had no transport to get to the nearest guesthouse

4. I never met my biological father

5. I’m afraid of heights but I still engage in activities that expose me to heights