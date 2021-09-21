Celeb edition with Obakeng Sengwaketse

With his powerful, uniquely compelling voice, Obakeng Sengwaketse has been a leading light in the world of Gospel for 14 years now.

The award-winning musician has his sights set on further glory at next month’s BOMU Awards, where he has been nominated in two categories, including the big one, Best Male Artist. Oh, and by the way….he’s single ladies!

How have you been surviving during these difficult times?

I have been as good as one can be.

I have been spending a lot of time in the studio and working on new music.

That’s exciting, so what can we expect?

I will be releasing a new album called New Dawn, which will have 10 songs.

As a build up to the actual album release we have put out a song with Mapetla called ‘Jeso-oa-mpitsa’.

It is a beautiful song, you should check it out!

I am also in studio with Amantle Brown so you can look out for that as well.

You feature twice in the upcoming BOMU Awards – are you bringing the gongs home?

I have been nominated in two categories, which are best Traditional Gospel Album and Best Male Artist.

I mean I don’t know how the votes will come out but I do know I worked hard and put my all into my work so yeah one could say I will bring at least one award home for sure.

As for Best Male Artist, I’m so grateful that I’m nominated amongst the best in the music industry: Vee Mampeezy, William Last and Scar and I am Gospel artist so it will be a very interesting one.

How have you used social media to market your brand?

I can say I utilized social media platforms more than ever before during this Covid-19 phase.

I never knew the power of social media until then.

Interacting with our followers through live videos helps keep them interested.

And have you experienced the ‘dark side’ of social media yet – i.e. online bullying?

No not really and I think it is because I only use social media for positive things.

I realised it’s easy to become a victim when you become part of the negativity.

What is the one habit you picked up in the last year?

Farming.

I have invested a lot of time into farming projects and I am actually enjoying it.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a free spirit

2. I run my own social media accounts

3. I am single, most people think I am a married man, I don’t know why (laughs)

4. I am a full time Minister of song

5. Even though I primarily do Gospel I have performed in all sorts of concerts not just Gospel events