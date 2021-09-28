Celeb edition with Timothy Nchenje

We were first introduced to the bubbly 26 -year -old Alpha Timothy Nchenje through the music talent search, ‘My Star’ as host of the show.

Now Nchenje who trades as MC Alpha has fast cemented his name amongst the best and deservedly so too.

He is our Celeb Edition feature this week.

How do you feel about the news delivered by the Minister on the re-opening of the industry?

I am absolutely thrilled to have the industry back on.

As creatives who mainly work with large crowds and gatherings, we have had no income since the pandemic began so it is about time we get to work.

It has been a hell of a journey and we have lost so much so we welcome the news.

How has Covid-19 has affected your plans in the last two years?

Actually I had landed a very big role with Mzanzi telenovela Gomora but unfortunately, I could not do anything about my big break because I could not travel as a result of Covid-19 restrictions and the travel ban.

I also had my mobile spa business going on but that too was severely hampered by curfew and the Covid-19 protocols, so it has really been hard on us.

You were the host at the Vee Vs Charma Gal Live show broadcast on The Voice Online. How was the experience for you?

When I got the call to be the official host I could not believe my ear really, I was a real confidence booster because I was handpicked over all the other MCs.

I remember calling my parents and they were so proud of me.

I think because also because The Voice’s roots are from the Ghetto and I am ghetto bred so it was extra special for me.

On a lighter note, what is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

(Laughs) I talk to myself a lot.I love self-affirmations I hope that is not a bad thing, is it?

If you were to become president for one day, what is the first thing you would do?

I would change the teaching syllabus of the country.

I say this because had I known there was a career in TV and Events I would have concentrated on subjects related to that from an early age.

Are you in a relationship?

Yes. And very much in love.

When was the last time you cried and why?

It was a month back when I got a paid partnership with the Fighters Support Group, which is a nongovernmental organization that supports people living with cancer and survivors.

I now handle their PR and events. I was all emotional and actually cried.

Lastly Tell us five things people don’t know about you?

• I am learning how to be a commercial DJ, so look out for that soon.

• I absolutely love Nigerian music

• I am not much of a foodie

• I love being spoiled

• I am the black sheep in my family